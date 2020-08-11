One thing COVID-19 has done has created scenarios not previously encountered or anticipated. The uncertainty level is ratcheted up to an all-time high.
A prime example of that would be the coming Central Washington University school year.
How many students are going to show up in Ellensburg?
Usually, by mid-August there is not much uncertainty about this number. Incoming students have long since made their college decisions. Returning students have decided whether to come back, transfer or drop out.
But this year, students are deciding whether to return and, if so, whether to live on campus if there is space under the far stricter COVID-19 rules. After years of increasing residence hall space to meet demand, Central finds itself in the unfamiliar position of limiting residence hall occupancy to provide needed separation.
It is unlikely any university prior to this past March looked at its residence hall stock and asked how it would best be used if forced to place only one student in each room and somehow manage bathroom use. There are dorms better suited to this — ones with a pod setup where there are individual bathrooms serving small groups — but prior to COVID there would have been less reason for a university to prefer this design.
While there are newer residence halls, every campus has a wide mix with some buildings tending more toward historic. Do the older buildings have the HVAC systems needed to provide adequate air circulation?
How many students live on campus is a significant issue for CWU, but how many students return and opt to live off campus becomes an issue for the community as well.
A silver lining in the off-campus scenario is there has been a considerable amount of construction of student-geared apartments north of campus in recent years. Ellensburg is much better equipped to handle to surge of students needing to live off campus than it would have been even five years ago.
The flow of students in and out of the community was altered by COVID-19. Typically, students remained in town until June, some staying over the summer and some returning to the West Side. COVID-19 led to rapid and unplanned departure of students, both on campus and even some living off campus.
Last week’s recommendation by Gov. Jay Inslee that schools start the year online applied only to K-12 schools, but it is safe to assume that colleges will at best be primarily online to start the fall.
There will be students whose course load will be entirely online. Do they return to Ellensburg, or do the classes from their family home? Given the option, most college-age students want to move out on their own but COVID-19 has changed that dynamic. There are other factors to consider. Central, like other colleges, wants parents to drop their kids off, then for the students to remain on campus through the quarter, which ends at Thanksgiving.
One of the attractions of Central for West Side students is it is easy to pop home for the weekend. That is being discouraged this fall. Will that impact the decisions and students and their families?
The uncertainty (and anxiety) level is at an all-time high. This will be a start of a school year like no other.