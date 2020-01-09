These are interesting and challenging times to be in business, particularly in a small town.
We are witnessing significant changes in retail purchasing behavior. Who would have guessed 15 years ago that not having a complex of big box national retailers at one of the Interstate 90 interchanges would turn out to be a smart move?
A good example of the difficulty is Macy’s closing its store located smack in the middle of downtown Seattle — one of the more prosperous cities in the nation. If that location is not a viable retail outlet, then what does not mean for other cities not populated by masses of young tech workers with disposable income?
Ellensburg has been spared the struggles of the national chains, but that does not mean that businesses of every nature are exempted from navigating the economic realities in 2020.
The past year could be seen as a bit of a down one from downtown Ellensburg. There were closures of some longtime businesses and the openings were more often businesses relocating to new spaces.
Even within that somewhat negative perspective, there were positive signs. The chief of which would be people and businesses continued to invest in Ellensburg.
The Hotel Windrow and the renovation of New York Cafe a block from each other on Main Street jump out, but so does the work of Brad and Emily Niebuhr restoring the historic Elmira Building on the corner of Fourth and Pine Street.
There is a cyclical element to any business district, but indications are 2020 may be an upswing year.
The end of the year saw the opening of Dark Moon Craft Beer on Pearl Street. The turn of the year saw the opening of a curry take-out restaurant, SV’s Curry Masala, on Main Street.
A new bakery is in the works on Third Avenue between Main and Water streets. The Huntsman on Pearl looks to be progress. A fully functional Hotel Windrow nears as well.
With each passing year, downtown Ellensburg transitions more into a destination for eating/entertainment/galleries and events. If you combine the addition of a downtown hotel with the continuing trend of more apartments (one is under construction on Water Street) in or near the downtown, it creates a larger base for dining/entertainment options.
Downtown retail remains — the businesses that continue to strive know what they’re doing. But as dining becomes the economic base there is going to be a steady rate of turnover. Nationally, the profit margin for a restaurant averages between 3 and 5% and about 60% fail in the first year.
Toward the end of year the Seattle Times ran a story about 15 or so restaurants opening in the downtown, but a few days earlier the paper ran a story about 12 or 13 restaurants closing.
We all mourn when one of our favorite places closes but also are excited when a new establishment opens.
Chances are a place or two we really enjoy will close this year, but it’s equally likely another place will open and become a new favorite. If nothing else, it should keep things interesting.