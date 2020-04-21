A month into the Stay At Home order, there is no question that pressure is building to reopen segments of the economy/community.
That should come as no surprise. The list of businesses that can go a month or more without any revenue and remain viable is short to non-existent. The same goes from the list of workers who can go a month or more without a paycheck and still make rent/mortgage and pay the bills.
While there are local/state/federal/charitable assistance programs out there, none so far restore financial bottomlines and back accounts to pre-COVID status.
There also is the emotional/psychological standpoint. What we’re doing in terms of isolation and distancing is hard to do and a struggle to maintain.
But the fact is what we’re doing is working. Locally and across Washington state, the closures of schools, cancellations of events and limits on contact through businesses have slowed the spread of the coronavirus and reduced deaths.
The challenge we face, though, is the most effective strategy to combat COVID-19 is what we’re doing. At the moment there is no vaccine. Many drugs are being tested in terms of treatments, but nothing has been approved on that front, either.
But how long can we do what we’re doing? Shutting down economies/community until a vaccine is developed is not realistic.
What we need is more accurate, extensive information. That means more testing and tracking. There are so many unknowns right now that it is hard to make decisions with any confidence. There was a report this weekend that it is possible that far more people carry the virus without developing symptoms than previously thought. What we know in a year or two years about the novel coronavirus may cast decisions we make today in a different light, but that’s where we’re at.
This is a global pandemic with high death counts in locations scattered around the globe, but so far Kittitas County has fared better than most. As of Monday, according to the state Department of Health website, King County had 5,135 confirmed cases and 346 deaths. Yakima County had 771 confirmed cases and 36 deaths. Nestled in between is Kittitas County with 14 confirmed cases and 0 deaths.
Our numbers look, but we don’t need to look far to find numbers more frightening. We lack the density of population of King County and even Yakima. Closing the schools eliminated our main community connection points. Kittitas County also has not had an outbreak in any of the senior assisted living facilities, which may be the most significant factor in our favor.
In terms of disease spread, we’re good where we are, but where we are in terms of this level of shutdown is not a tenable position. So, how do we move forward? What steps can be made that make a difference in terms of the economy but limit the risk of sparking a more extensive spread?
These are not easy questions to answer.
Our best hope is to work together, help each other out, support our community and our businesses and listen to the science-based advice of public health leaders. Most of all we need to learn on the fly from this experience and make decisions with the best available information. As was the case the first day of the Stay at Home order, the only way we get through this is together.