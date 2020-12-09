Of all the charges that could be leveled against the Ellensburg City Council and the efforts of the council’s Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (IDE) subcommittee that might be the most nonsensical.
You could say the council is wasting its time, that it is creating a solution in search of a problem, that it is inefficiently allocating its resources in times when there are higher priorities — the list of potentially valid criticisms can go on.
People will differ on those. For everyone who thinks there are bigger fish to fry out there, some one else will think this is the most critical issue of our time.
But the council’s goals here are not Marxist. The Marxist claim stems from the fact that a couple of the originators of the Black Lives Matter movement described themselves as Marxist organizers. That has allowed some to claim that the utterance of the phrase Black Lives Matter is a defacto endorsement of Marxism.
Oddly enough, the origins of Marxism are not rooted in race relations, but rather dealing with the ownership of the means of production.
Karl Marx, who died in 1883, obviously is not here to defend himself, but there are indications in the historical record that he was not a champion of racial equality.
If, and this would be interesting to see, the Ellensburg City Council advocated for the workers to own the means of production, it would be Marxist.
Bi-Mart, for example, is employee-owned, but that does not make it a Marxist business. Marx was more about the exploitation of the working class. It is important to keep in mind the time during which Marx developed his political theories — in the 1800s working conditions were often horrific and workers had no recourse. In short, they were exploited.
You can engage in day-long fascinating debates about Marx. He pointed out some problems with capitalism that have played out with the increasing disparities in the concentration of wealth, but he also missed wildly on capitalism’s ability to create community value through an overall raise in the standard of living. He had a mixed view on labor unions ability to address worker needs within a capitalistic system as well.
Can you say that the U.S. economic system has purely exploited workers over the course of its history? If you do, how do you explain the three-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath rambler with attached garage on a tree-lined cul-de-sac? The working class became the middle class.
One of the intriguing things about Marx, and his collaborator Friedrich Engel, is that they envisioned if their theories played out that the state would eventually whither away. Yes, they were small government advocates to the point of no government.
Marx wrote about class structure — the bourgeoisie and the proletariat — so if you look at contemporary race struggles as a class struggle, you can view them through a Marxist prism.
By calling the Ellensburg City Council Marxist in this setting, then you are saying it is trying to redress race/class disparities by giving an oppressed race/class power or privilege it does not possess. Not only that, but you are saying to do so it must be taken it from a race/class that does possess it — in a sense re-appropriating its power.
There is a hole in that logic though. If you take a factory from a factory owner and give it to the workers then the factory owner does not have that factory — a loss can be measured. If you say, these people deserve equality you don’t do that by taking equality from other people. You are making the case that equality is a zero sum game — for some to have it means others do not have it. That would render the concept of equality null and void. The aspirations of the committee — inclusion, diversity and equity — are all shared values.
The fact that Marx is making an appearance in a Ellensburg City Council meeting is very 2020, but as engaging as a political science discussion can be, it may not be relevant to the topic at hand.