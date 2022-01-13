Last year there was little to no snow in the Kittitas Valley. In fact, over the past couple of decades snowfall has rarely topped a few inches at a time in Ellensburg and the surrounding countryside.
So, of course, it snowed nearly two feet over a couple days this past week — the most since 1996.
It is storms like the one that hit last week that remind us we live in a region with a legitimate winter climate, and we should be prepared for that potential.
On an individual basis, that means owning a snow shovel and/or other snow removal implements and machinery even if that means they just take up space in the garage or shed some years.
The more challenging question is what does that mean on the municipal level? Should the city of Ellensburg be geared up to handle a storm dumping 18 inches of snow overnight or scaled down for a full season when there might be two to four inches on the ground for a time before it warms up?
This is a taxpayer question. It does not make sense to finance an operation sized and equipped to rapidly mobilize and remove an overnight snowfall of 18 inches before people get into their cars for the morning commute when, statistically speaking, the city is much more likely to see four-inch snowfall.
The internet indicates Ellensburg averages about 22 inches of snow a year, but that’s not all in one day — it’s spread out from November through March.
This may not appease people looking at snow berms in their streets, but the city of Ellensburg takes the correct, most financially feasible approach.
The city has crews and equipment to remove snow, but it also makes use of private contractors when the need arises.
One drawback to this approach is it’s going to be a scramble when a big storm hits. The city had crews out around the clock for multiple days to clear roads to make them passable. We could all picture in our heads a fleet of plows taking to the streets in synchronized fashion and quickly clearing away the snow. That’s just not going to happen.
This is not necessarily a climate change issue because looking back, Ellensburg’s snowfall has typically yo-yoed. It is possible that back in the day it snowed three feet every year — or at least that’s what people remember — but that has not been the case for the past few decades.
The bottomline is the city needs a baseline level of snow removal capacity and the ability to expand it with outside resources.
Oh, and residents need a baseline level of patience for snow removal with the ability to expand that when the need arises.
Possibly it might help to know that snow in the valley serves a purpose. For the most part, the agricultural water supply is dependent on the mountain snowpack. Last year was a great example. A sufficient mountain snow pack meant water supply was not restricted for junior water right holders, but the minimal amount of precipitation at lower elevations meant there were drought conditions in the Kittitas Valley.
Drought conditions do impact water usage even in a non-prorated year.
Overall, in terms of water supply and fire danger, it’s best to not have drought conditions in the Kittitas Valley.
If that thought doesn’t help, rest assured that before you know it the winds of spring will give us something new to complain about.