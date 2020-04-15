Americans are starting to receive COVID-19 stimulus checks this week.
That’s welcomed news to the many people who have lost jobs or seen hours/pay cut due to the COVID-19 Stay and Home and social distancing orders.
Individuals with a adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 will receive $1,200 and joint returns under $150,000 will receive $2,400.
Families with children will receive $500 for each child age 16 and under.
The economic hit is severe. The state Employment Security Department’s weekly report had Kittitas County jumping from 822 unemployment claims during the week of March 15-21 to 1,093 claims during the week of March 22-28; and 1,065 during the week of March 29-April 4. Those numbers are being seen in counties across the state and nation.
As massive as the federal package is overall, it leaves out one segment of the population feeling multiple blows during the COVID-19 crisis — college students.
High school students age 17 and 18 will not receive stimulus checks (whether $500 for the family or $1,200 for individual) and college students claimed on their parents taxes will not receive any stimulus money.
Everyone is feeling the pain under the COVID-19 restrictions, but many college students not only lost their jobs, but probably had to relocate from dorm rooms/off-campus apartments back home, have had their classes transitioned to online and still have all the debt that comes with today’s college experience.
Of course, there also is the point that they likely will be leaving college and entering an economy experiencing a recession if not a depression.
If you compiled a list of people who will feel the most pain as result of COVID-19 — the homeless, the poor, the elderly, those with underlying health issues — college students may not make the top 5 for most sympathetic, but they are key economic cohort.
College students, who typically advance to higher-wage professions, are a main driver of our consumer-spending dependent economy. In that way, a hit on that segment, has an outsized and long-term impact on the economy and the ability for the economy to recover.
What would help today’s college students is not so much money in their pockets today, but debt relief for tomorrow. At a minimum, targeted student debt relief for spring semester/quarter would be appropriated. If you take a larger picture look at COVID-19 reducing income earning ability in the near term, than an even more comprehensive student debt relief package would be worth considering.
We are all focused on the day-to-day, hoping the next day offers more positive news, but we need to understand the long-term implications of what we are now experiencing and plan for steps that may help ease some of the pain in the years to come.