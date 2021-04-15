We’re at the yes and no phase in moving through and past the pandemic.
Yes, the vaccine is being distributed and things are getting better.
No, life will not return to normal this summer.
The yes raises our hopes and spirits while the no reminds us that recovery is going to be a process. The challenge is to not let the no countermand the yes and to allow much needed hopefulness to influence our outlook on life.
There is a virtual community meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today organized by the Kittitas County Incident Management Team along the theme of reconstruction from the pandemic.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, reconstruction is a time when individuals and communities begin to assume the responsibility of rebuilding their lives, and people adjust to a new “normal” while continuing to grieve losses.
We have to acknowledge there were loses. We’ve had 29 county residents die due to COVID-related causes. Those are 29 community members, people who were loved and connected to others in the unique spider web of small town life. One of the cliches of small-town life is you have to watch what you say because you never know who is related. In this case, you don’t know if you have interacted with a person who lost a loved one, friend or neighbor to COVID.
Part of moving forward is honoring and acknowledging what was lost.
It is also a fact that a lot of people took financial hits — some pretty hard. Businesses were closed, workers either had hours cut or were laid off. This has the short-term impact — paying building leases/rent, bills. etc. — and longer-term impacts as well.
A lot of plans — whether professional or personal — are based on making a certain amount of money over a time period. If you did not make that money, you change your plans, meaning you spend less in the future as well.
In an economy based on consumer spending, that will have lingering repercussions.
Whether some of main summer events that attract visitors and entertain us all happen remains up in air. Even the optimist would acknowledge if they happen they will be modified.
Each of us can crunch the numbers for our own households and while the hit is not going to be uniform, it will be across the board. COVID highlighted the stark economic discrepancies in America. There are people at the extreme top who actually benefited. But, one thing you can say about Kittitas County is that not too many (if any) of those people live here. Even the public sector — the Steady Eddie of our economy — took a hit.
What this means, is what it always means, we go forward by sticking together and helping each other out.
There’s a financial component (shop local!) but it is just as important to pick each other up emotionally. Tonight’s meeting is a good chance for people to come together (virtually at least) and plot a course forward. There are better days ahead.