At one level, it is purely a math problem. The Ellensburg School District has X amount of available revenue (local, state taxes, federal funds) and has to keep expenses under whatever the X amount may be.
The primary expense for a school district is personnel. At times when districts face a revenue shortfall, for whatever reason, it is hard to reduce budget without cutting personnel.
Ellensburg School District officials say that the ESD is in the position of needing to cut expenses. This may come as a surprise given voters just approved a levy and districts across the nation received money during the COVID crisis.
Unfortunately for Ellensburg, though, it did not fare as well some other districts in the region under the McCleary funding formula, which set the funding formula for districts prior to COVID. Compounding that is that the district has seen in enrollment drop under COVID.
Enrollment is a critical number because the state funds per student.
The district’s response was to announce that the librarian positions at Morgan Middle School and Ellensburg High School will be reduced to classified positions (lower cost) and the current librarians offered teaching positions.
Reducing the librarian positions during a time when research and information evaluation skills are vital to not just individuals but to our hopes for a functional democracy is a really bad idea.
But moving the start time for the high school to 7:35 a.m. the year was a bad idea, too. That was driven by an inability to find sufficient bus drivers. Bad ideas happen.
The question is whether reducing the librarian positions is the best of the bad choices available to the district.
Given that the district has fewer students that raises the possibility that it needs fewer teachers. But cutting teachers rather than librarians does not seem like a better idea.
Typically parents and taxpayers prefer whatever money is available be prioritized on the delivery of education to the students. That’s the classroom, the library and other people and spaces where students receive instruction.
That’s why school districts should always first consider cutting from the top.
There is no doubt that over the past few decades the administrative side of the educational system has grown — that’s not just a local phenomenon.
Every grade school in the district has a principal and either a vice principal (Valley View), an assistant principal (Lincoln) or a dean of students (Mount Stuart).
Morgan Middle School has a principal, an assistant principal and a dean of students. Ellensburg High School has a principal, an assistant principal and an assistant principal/security and safety director.
Would cutting any of the assistant/vice principal/dean of student positions be a good idea? Probably not. Would it be a worse idea than reducing the librarian positions? That is a question worthy of discussion.
The Ellensburg School District also is in the unique position of having two elementary schools (Mount Stuart and Ida Nason Aronica) located adjacent to each other. Could one person serve as principal of both buildings? Again, it’s not a good idea but is it a worse idea than reducing the librarian positions?
If you are going down the road of bad ideas, you have to consider every option, with the understanding you’re not going to come across an exit labeled “good idea”.
As many people have commented at the recent school board meeting and in letters to the editor, reducing the professionals adept at sifting through and evaluating information sources at a time of massive misinformation and manipulation campaigns that threaten national and world security, does not make sense.
Given that many in the older generations appear to have no natural immunity to contemporary misinformation and manipulation campaigns, we as a nation are reliant on younger generations being far more skillful at this task.
In summary, reducing to librarian positions is a really bad idea. We need to consider the bad ideas first.