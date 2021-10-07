Editorial: Continuing COVID management By DAILY RECORD EDITORIAL Oct 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COVID-19 in fall of 2021 has become a management issue. This is not meant to diminish its consequences because it is a high-stakes management issue.This past week, Kittitas County registered three COVID-related deaths, bringing the total to 50 deaths over the course of the pandemic. The county is gradually moving to the point where it will have registered as many deaths after the implementation of the vaccine as it had prior to the vaccine.And while Kittitas County does not release demographic information on individual deaths, the toll is spreading into other age groups — beyond the assisted-care living population first hit. To a certain degree, public schools have become the COVID management test kitchen.On the positive side, school have remained open for full-time, in-person instruction. Kids are getting COVID, but according to the county health department, none of the cases have been transmitted in the schools.The Ellensburg School District does a good job of keeping a running, daily total of positive COVID cases at each school on its website. It varies from day to day and school to school, but typically a school will register from one to five cases in a day.Not every school registers a case every day. For the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1 there were a total of 13 cases at Ellensburg High School, seven at Morgan Middle School, five at Valley View Elementary School, three at Mount Stuart Elementary School, one at Lincoln Elementary School and one at the developmental preschool.Teachers also have missed time due to COVID, some with fairly serious cases. These cases add up from week to week, which impacts the classroom. This week Ellensburg School District sent out information on how students can keep up with classroom work while home with COVID. The district has returned to its traditional attendance policy this year, but in the face of COVID absences it probably needs to contemplate enhancing its flexibility.There have been other COVID impacts. Ellensburg, Cle Elum-Roslyn and Kittitas have each cancelled or postponed a high school football game due to COVID cases. Schools also continue to modify some of their public events.At the start of the school year, the Ellensburg School District sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee asking that the governor consider allowing the district more control over the mask mandate policy after the first month of the school year, if the district had proven effective management.Even with the cases, it is fair to say the district is managing it well. Continued proper management would mean continuing the mask requirement, even without the governor’s edict. In the case of the Ellensburg School District, there is nothing in the way it has managed the situation to say it wouldn’t continue to follow best public-health practices.Politically speaking, it is hard to envision the governor relinquishing his power in this regard, but the Ellensburg School District continues to operate in good faith toward that goal — which is all the district controls.A few weeks ago Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said evidence from other nations indicated the delta variant peaks quickly, stays at a plateau, and then drops. There is indication that is happening in the U.S. Kittitas County currently 120 active cases this week, which is kind of where it’s been lately.As more people get vaccinated (some because they are required to for employment) managing through masking remains important. Management does not eliminate COVID, but it minimizes the risk to students, staff and the community. 