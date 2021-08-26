Support Local Journalism


To a large degree COVID-19 has been a journey through uncharted territory.

What if we suddenly closed down all the schools and required classes to be taught online?

What if we required all human interactions to be spaced six-feet apart while wearing a mask?

What if restaurants and bars could not serve and seat customers inside?

When each “What if?” came true we found out for better or worse what it meant.

From those early “What ifs” we’ve advanced to:

What if a highly effective vaccine with few, if any, side effects became available for everyone over the age of 12?

And, the most perplexing “What if?”:

What if more than half the population in some locations both refuses to take this highly effective, low-risk vaccine or take any measures, such as wearing a mask, to stop the spread of the virus?

We’re living through that “What if?” right now.

As summer ends another “What if?” is surfacing:

What if vaccination becomes mandated for employment or travel or entry into certain establishments?

We’ll see this play out in Ellensburg and Kittitas County. Central Washington University is not just going to mandate students be vaccinated but all faculty and staff as well. Following the state mandate, KVH is requiring all staff to get vaccinated. Firefighters and EMTs also are required to get vaccinated. The K-12 schools will require teacher and staff (but not students) to be vaccinated.

It raises the question of whether someone will quit their job rather than get vaccinated.

A series of practical implications arise from this question. People can quit a job at any point for any reason. But if you are a CWU employee or a school district employee, living a life based on that income level in Ellensburg and you want to remain living in Ellensburg, you face the challenge of replacing the income and benefits of a CWU or public education job with a comparable private-sector position. Right now, there are few of those jobs in the private sector in Ellensburg or the county.

For health-care workers if you want to remain a health-care worker you will face the same vaccination requirement at any health-care facility in the state. Maybe a move to Idaho is in the cards, but it is far easier to say you are moving to Idaho than it is to do it — especially if you have a family.

What will people do?

We’ll find out. If the previous “What ifs?” are any indication it’s going to be a mixed bag of results. If you are a public sector employee with a skill-set directly applicable to private-sector position, you may well make the jump. If you are in a spot where you don’t see a painless segue that’s a far tougher call.

The big “What if” has already been answered. What if as a nation we cannot come together to fight a common foe in the best interest of our family, friends and neighbors?”

We’ve found out that’s a rough road to follow.

