Editorial: Continuing into uncharted territory By DAILY RECORD EDITORIAL Aug 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To a large degree COVID-19 has been a journey through uncharted territory.What if we suddenly closed down all the schools and required classes to be taught online?What if we required all human interactions to be spaced six-feet apart while wearing a mask? What if restaurants and bars could not serve and seat customers inside?When each “What if?” came true we found out for better or worse what it meant.From those early “What ifs” we’ve advanced to:What if a highly effective vaccine with few, if any, side effects became available for everyone over the age of 12?And, the most perplexing “What if?”:What if more than half the population in some locations both refuses to take this highly effective, low-risk vaccine or take any measures, such as wearing a mask, to stop the spread of the virus?We’re living through that “What if?” right now. As summer ends another “What if?” is surfacing:What if vaccination becomes mandated for employment or travel or entry into certain establishments?We’ll see this play out in Ellensburg and Kittitas County. Central Washington University is not just going to mandate students be vaccinated but all faculty and staff as well. Following the state mandate, KVH is requiring all staff to get vaccinated. Firefighters and EMTs also are required to get vaccinated. The K-12 schools will require teacher and staff (but not students) to be vaccinated.It raises the question of whether someone will quit their job rather than get vaccinated.A series of practical implications arise from this question. People can quit a job at any point for any reason. But if you are a CWU employee or a school district employee, living a life based on that income level in Ellensburg and you want to remain living in Ellensburg, you face the challenge of replacing the income and benefits of a CWU or public education job with a comparable private-sector position. Right now, there are few of those jobs in the private sector in Ellensburg or the county.For health-care workers if you want to remain a health-care worker you will face the same vaccination requirement at any health-care facility in the state. Maybe a move to Idaho is in the cards, but it is far easier to say you are moving to Idaho than it is to do it — especially if you have a family.What will people do?We’ll find out. If the previous “What ifs?” are any indication it’s going to be a mixed bag of results. If you are a public sector employee with a skill-set directly applicable to private-sector position, you may well make the jump. If you are in a spot where you don’t see a painless segue that’s a far tougher call.The big “What if” has already been answered. What if as a nation we cannot come together to fight a common foe in the best interest of our family, friends and neighbors?”We’ve found out that’s a rough road to follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageAaron Nelson settles in as new Kittitas Chief of PoliceKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Labor Day Kickoff: Parade and pancake breakfast get people in spirit for fair and rodeoAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flightNew mandate requires state residents to wear a mask indoorsAug. 19 blotter: Teen hedge sex Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter