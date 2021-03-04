Tough, creative and resilient — three words that come to mind when you look around our local business districts in Kittitas County.
To be still opening your doors to the public or welcoming employees to your office (or their homes office) each day after this past year of unprecedented economic upheaval is an extraordinary accomplishment.
The challenge definitely continues, but it is worthwhile to pause a moment and give a shout out to those who are still standing.
COVID disrupted commerce on multiple levels — from customer traffic walking in the front door to the supply chain brining goods to the loading dock. But in essence the restrictions made it much harder to generate the revenue needed for a business to survive.
If a business was already struggling, COVID was a crusher. But even businesses that were relatively stable and prosperous are not built to go a year with reduced or no revenue. It is a classic vicious circle as well. Businesses that struggle, cut back on employees. Employees looking at reduced or eliminated paychecks, spend less money at businesses.
One thing that jumps out when you look at the past year is the creativity. Restaurants/bars, in particular, were forced to rethink how they delivered their goods and services and they did.
Restaurants that never contemplated doing take-out, figured out a way to do take-out. Restaurants/bars that did not have outdoor dining or beer gardens, created them.
Going forward, it will be interesting to see how many of these temporary changes became permanent features.
Restaurants were allowed to create “streeteries” — outdoor seating taking up parking spaces. Restaurant owners/workers may have a different view on their functionality, but they are pretty cool. It gives the downtown a livelier vibe when people are dining outside. If people are willing to do this in the middle of winter, just imagine how popular it would be on a warm summer’s night.
If nothing else, it would be nice to see how use would play out over the course of a summer and how it would impact downtown traffic/parking when travel picks up.
Even with vaccine distribution picking up, COVID is not disappearing with the flick of a switch. There will be people still more comfortable dining outside, at least for a while. Businesses are going to need the flexibility to cater to as broad of a slice of the public as possible to rebuild their customer base.
It takes a certain level of toughness, resilience and creativity for a business to survive in a small town at the best of times. Perhaps having those qualities already made our businesses more equipped to survive.
One thing that is certain is that all businesses will continue to need our support over the coming weeks and months in order. They are doing their best, all they ask of us is that we enjoy what they have to offer.