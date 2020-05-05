Kittitas County has perhaps started on the journey out of COVID-19 restrictions, but it is becoming clear this will be a lengthy trip with modifications along the way.
But, in a spring where good news has been hard to find, the county qualifying as one of 10 counties eligible to skip from Phase 1 to Phase 2, is reason to cheer.
The county is applying to the state Department of Health and will need approval before advancing in the opening protocol.
The reason the county qualifies for consideration is our low COVID-19 counts — 14 confirmed cases, 14 recovered, 0 deaths. That’s a nice stat line but we need to recognize we are situated between the county with the highest number of cases and deaths in the state (King) and the county with the highest case rate on the West Coast (Yakima).
Decisions to have the K-12 school system and Central Washington University switch to online/remote learning classes lowered our infection exposure, as has the Stay and Home order and residents complying with social distancing requirements. But we should also acknowledge, there’s an element of luck here.
Whatever level of restriction is lifted, it will be critical to continue to comply with social distancing standards and wear masks when shopping in stores and other areas people congregate. There’s been debate and questions about wearing masks — it’s been requested not required. The masks in question are cloth masks and they serve to protect other people from you, not protect you from other people. So, to be most effective, it requires wide spread usage. If you went shopping for groceries this weekend, you likely concluded we are not anywhere near universal mask usage.
The entire nation is working through how best to lift COVID-19 restrictions. It was always going to be hard to go more than a month with a comprehensive shutdown for a variety of factors — including financial, psychological, emotional, social, etc.
The challenge is until there is a vaccine, the best way to slow the spread of the disease is through restrictions on gatherings and public interactions. People are definitely ready for this to be over, but there were 33,007 new COVID cases confirmed in the U.S. on May 1 — the fourth highest single day total since the outbreak. The U.S. is at more than 68,600 deaths (the highest number of any nation on the planet) and climbing. COVID-19 is not behind us, we are in the midst of it.
This state is microcosm of the nation — in that infection rate varies from location to location, sometimes without much distance separating those locations. Although, until there if a far more extensive testing system, it is hard to accurately know infection rates. Yakima officials point out that their case rate is higher because they have done more testing in the agricultural and food processing employment sectors.
Until we know more about people who have the virus but don’t develop the symptoms it will be hard to cite infection and fatality rates with much confidence.
At some point in the future we may discover that far more people were infected with COVID-19 than thought, which might be scary. But that will lower the fatality rate for the virus, which would be encouraging. Bottomline is, more knowledge is better.
We are moving forward, which is what everyone wants, but that does not lesson the need to continue to work together.