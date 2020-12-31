The phrase “Zoom towns” is catchy at the moment and reflects the movement of people from cities to less populated (and less expensive) areas.
To a degree, this has been driven by COVID-19 restrictions that have forced more people to work from home and emphasized the ability for people to work remotely, often using tools like Zoom for online meetings.
But Kittitas County and its communities were zooming long before the pandemic. One of the growth areas over the past several years for this county has been in residents earning their income from businesses/employers not based in the county — that means people commuting or telecommuting.
Ironically, one of the impacts of people leaving an area due to high home prices is that they raise the price of homes in the area in which they relocate — through competition for a limited resource.
According to the Northwest Multiple Listing Services (includes homes sold only by Realtors) website, the median price of a home sold in Kittitas County this November was $458,500 — a 32% increase over the median price for homes sold in November 2019.
It is a fact that people who work in King County and other Puget Sound counties earn significantly more than people who work jobs based in Kittitas County. According to the state Office of Financial Management website, King County’s median household income for 2019 was estimated at $92,693. Kittitas County’s estimated median household income for 2019 was $63,377.
If employees are increasingly freed from living in close proximity to their place of employment, it makes sense that people would move to areas they might find more desirable either for financial or lifestyle reasons.
The income discrepancy may become even wider as the county’s primary source of decent paying jobs — Central Washington University — likely will retrench some due to the impacts of COVID-19.
All this makes the news the city of Ellensburg and Habitat for Humanity have reached agreement on a project that will eventually lead to 18 new homes all the more welcoming as 2020 comes to a close.
In the past year, the Kittitas chapter of Habitat for Humanity has merged with the King County Habitat for Humanity, making a project of this scope feasible.
There are many Habitat for Humanity homes throughout Kittitas County. It is an amazing program that makes use of volunteers, including “sweat equity” from the recipient family, to create affordable home ownership.
The 18-home project on city owned property on Bender and Water would be the largest local effort for Habitat.
Kittitas County communities are well placed to be Zoom towns. The stories have been about people moving to Bozeman or Boise — obviously larger cities than Ellensburg and Cle Elum. While there may be some romance about moving to these towns, the fact is they are farther away from the West Coast cities and the winters are significantly more severe. It is possible the charm will wear off for the big city exiles.
But our communities are both a lot different than the West Side and not that far away. We do have winter, but it’s not a Montana winter.
Having affordable home options is going to be increasingly more important for people who currently live in Kittitas County. The challenge with affordable housing is there is no single solution.
It takes projects like Habitat for Humanity, the various HopeSource housing projects, Kittitas County Housing Authority projects, the federal Section 8 housing and public-private sector projects.
The greater our mix of options in this county, the better able we will be to meet diverse needs. The Habitat for Humanity projects will add to greatly to our ability to provide affordable homes to families. That’s a nice note to end on for 2020.