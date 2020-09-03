It is not a question of can the Kittitas School District open next week with in-person classroom instruction, but whether it should.
School boards control what happens in the school district. Of course, that “control” is within the context of the state controlling the funding for K-12 education — an argument can be had over how much control actually rests with the locally elected school board.
But in regard of deciding to open school with K-2 students returning to the classroom every day and 3-12 in a hybrid mix of in-classroom and online, the Kittitas School Board has the power to do so even if the Kittitas County Health Department recommends that all schools in the county begin the year exclusively with online instruction.
Perhaps this is just a minor disagreement that fades into the background. Depending on how the return of Central Washington University students impacts the county’s COVID-19 counts, it is possible if the numbers trend the way they are trending, the Ellensburg School District allows students to return to the classroom under a hybrid model in six weeks or so.
That is certainly the hope of the school district and probably most of the parents and students.
But the action of the Kittitas School Board raises the question of how decisions are made and the rationale followed.
If the recommendation of the Kittitas County Public Health Department in regard to a public health issue is not followed then what is informing the decision?
School board members are listening to their constituents, who favored a return to the classroom, as did the majority of Ellensburg parents surveyed.
Further muddying the waters is a remarkable letter from the Kittitas County Board of Commissioners telling the Kittitas School Board (and every other district in the county) that it supports whatever decision the district makes, including having students return to the classroom to start the school year.
The county commissioners comprise the voting majority of the five-member county Board of Health. The Board of Health is the body that oversees the office of the County Health Officer (currently Dr. Mark Larson). The County Health Officer recommended schools start the year online. The commissioners sent a letter to every school board saying school boards know best for their schools so they will support any action decided by those boards.
It is understandable then why the Kittitas School Board took the action to bring students back to the classroom. Health Officer Larson does not have the backing of his own employer. Recommendations carry as much weight as the authority that backs them. In this case, the authority that backs them took a powder.
That’s a big deal. Regardless of your view on the pandemic or the risk of kids being in the classroom, the letter reflects poorly on the integrity of the Board of County Commissioners. Larson has been the face of the county's response to COVID-19 and the focal point of much ire of those who oppose those decisions. The commissioners, as a group, have stayed in the background throughout the crisis until deciding to come out from the shadows with letter that boldly declares they do not have Larson's back. Welcome to 2020, a year that never ceases to get worse.
The good news is the school district is continuing to work with local health officials to make the safest environment possible and it could work out. The wild card, of course, is the school can go over and above and see an outbreak because of noncompliance in other segments of the community.
One way to look at it is that science is being considered but also being weighed against other factors. In this particular case, those other factors outweigh science.
Even if you cheer the actions of the Kittitas School Board, and many do, take a moment to ask yourself if the system of community trust is being frayed beyond repair.
Trust is the foundation of a community. There are plenty of surveys showing people don’t trust the media. They don’t trust the supposed experts. If a newspaper reports the recommendation of a public health experts, that’s double no-trust whammy for some, if not many.
But who do you trust? Why do you trust that person, organization, news outlet or social media platform? What are the motivations of entities that you do trust? This may be an impossibility in today’s hyper-divisive climate, but take a quiet moment and strip away all the noise and look at who you are connected to in your daily life and what support you receive to be who you are and to enjoy this community.
COVID-19 will pass, the question is will we recover.