Citizens of the state of Washington received an early Christmas gift last week when the state Supreme Court ruled that state lawmakers are subject to the same public disclosure rules as every other elected official and agency.
The fact that the state Supreme Court had to rule (7-2 so it wasn’t even close) on this question and that lawmakers felt they were somehow exempt is disconcerting but the result is worth celebrating.
While newspapers were the ones to pursue this in court, public access rules are more often made us of by regular citizens than by professional journalists.
Not to cast aspersions on elected officials, but they should not have control over what and what is not made public.
Everyone running for office talks a good game about transparency, but once in office develops a more proprietary take on public information.
This is absolutely human nature. It is not more common among Democrats, Republicans or independents. This is an urge that crosses party lines.
This is why there needs to be hard-fast rules on public disclosure that don’t fall prey to notions like, “there’s gray area here.” Our political system at its best accounts for human nature and impulses and comes with transparency rules and checks and balances on power.
If you are elected to office you need to accept that you are subject to public disclosure rules. If once in office the person finds that too onerous, they can resign from office. The option of exempting themselves from the rules should not be on the table.
Public disclosure is a deal breaker — it cannot be compromised.
What’s is frustrating is this state at one time could boast of the gold standard in open government/record laws. Since the voters approved the Public Disclosure Act by initiative in 1972, public access to records has gradually been restricted. And the restriction have been put in place by elected officials — to be fair, often at the behest of business groups or individuals.
These are divisive times where trust in government is being put to the test with both political parties saying that the other side cannot be trusted.
The typical political shenanigans though are exacerbated if the public cannot access information on its own. Obviously, this is a bigger issue than whether Washington state Legislators feel they are subject to public disclosure laws, but these battles need to be fought and won on every level of government.
Hopefully, the legislators’ response is to embrace this court ruling and not to look for loopholes or craft another attempt at exempting themselves.
The people have long spoken on this issue and the court agrees.