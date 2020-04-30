Families are checking their emails and Facebook feeds, keeping track and hoping for word of if/when the many activities their children participate in will be restarted.
We remain at the “no one knows” stage, but envisioning a future that eventually is different than today, questions arise of whether the future of youth activities, particularly sports, will be different.
COVID-19 has led to more family dinners, no hurried trips to/from practices and games, no out-of-town travel for tournaments or league play.
In essence, we’ve dialed it back. When sports return, will people crank it back to 11 or decide perhaps a dinner or two more at home each week is not a bad idea?
At this point with all the games cancelled, ask your kids what they miss most.
Perhaps a child or two will bemoan a chance to compete against an elite 10U team from the Tri-Cities, but most will say, “having fun playing with friends.”
That’s it. That’s where it all started. And when it restarts, that will be the experience sought.
What if the purpose of youth sports was not to identify as early as possible the most “promising” athletes in each sport and channel them to all-stars, club and elite teams, but just to get as many kids as possible competing and forming friendships and memories for as long as possible?
Who would object more, the kids or the parents?
But, the argument goes, “my child will not be able to fulfill his/her potential and potentially gain the exposure to earn a college scholarship and eventually enjoy a career as a pro athlete if he/she is held back by competing against lesser competition.”
Well, let’s have a reunion of all the highly paid pro athletes from Kittitas County. The nice thing is it can be done under COVID-19 restrictions because there just are not that many of them. You could pretty much do the same thing with the kids who went on to complete college under full-ride athletic scholarships.
It does not mean it does not happen. For gosh sake, Ja’Warren Hooker is an Olympic-caliber sprinter and exciting major college football player who grew up in Ellensburg. Brian Habib had a pretty nice NFL career. Byron Beck went to Kittitas High School and has his number retired by the Denver Nuggets. Nikki (Fields) Dearing and Kayla (Standish) Steindl competed college on four-year basketball scholarships. Casey Kelley, Brent Wyatt, John Hallead and Greg Fudacz were all drafted by Major League Baseball.
There are some cool stories out there.
Some of these athletes took part in elite/select teams, some did not.
The irony is if all the Ellensburg/Kittitas Valley kids who are siphoned off to compete against teams in the Yakima Valley and beyond, remained to play in the Ellensburg/Kittitas Valley, the competition level would be pretty good.
The money and time spent on youth sports can get out of hand pretty quickly. COVID-19 has been a horrible experience, but it has leveled the playing field once again.
COVID-19 has taken quite a bit away from us, but in a way it has also pushed a reset button. Hopefully, the overwhelming impulse to “let the kids play” will guide the way.