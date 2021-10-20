Editorial: COVID conundrum continues By DAILY RECORD EDITORIAL Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Once the state settled on a process to allow medical and religious exemptions to the requirement that all state employees receive a COVID-19 vaccination it set the stage for controversy over what constitutes a religious exemption.While there may be room for debate on medical exemptions — one physician disagreeing with another — that pales in comparison to how to render a judgement on a religious exemption request.The friction is generated from creating the concept of a religious exemption for something that does not have a religious component. It would have been more honest and direct to have stayed stuck with the philosophical exemption category. From the big picture level, few if any organized religions oppose vaccinations. Even religions that have stances limiting types of medical interventions, do not necessarily oppose vaccinations.But that is almost irrelevant because one characteristic that defines Americans’ religious beliefs is the personal relationship with God.This may have been summed up best in a story in Tuesday’s Daily Record where a mom of a Central Washington University student explained that the decision to not get vaccinated was not based on a direction from their church.The mom, Lisa Coston, said “Our relationship with God individually, we feel like, even from the beginning of COVID, that God is in control of our situation and protection and if this is the way that we were destined to get sick or pass away, then that was the plan.”This situation highlights another discrepancy, in the case of Central students the religious exemptions were granted. Far fewer state workers (including CWU employees) had their religious exemption requests approved. There are differences between state employees and students enrolled at a state university, although a person can be both, which further muddies the waters.While the state has taken a hard line, other public entities under the same requirement have not. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue approved exemption requests from its employees. There are examples across the state of some departments that approved exemptions and some that did not.There also is no uniformity across the public sector. Public safety professions are a good example. State Patrol troopers have a vaccine requirement, City of Ellensburg Police do not. Central Washington University Police officers have a vaccine requirement, Kittitas County Sheriff deputies do not.Bottomline is you have entities that have vaccine requirements and those that do not for the same job category. 