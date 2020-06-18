The question before the community and the Ellensburg School Board may be one of the most critical in public education in the history of this county.
Getting it wrong, could mean a generation of children not reaching their academic potential.
The question is simply: What should K-12 education consist of in the fall?
Should it be the traditional classroom with modifications for social distancing Monday through Friday?
Should it be a hybrid with students divided up and receiving classroom education two days a week and online one?
Should it be an improved version of what students experienced this spring — entirely remote/online instruction?
With school officially coming to an end Friday, it is too early to make definitive judgments on student performance but based an anecdotal accounts, it was an extremely rough spring for many students. This was true across the nation. It was a rush to get something up and going on short notice, and even with teachers/staff doing their best in a difficult situation, the educational program suffered.
The district is moving forward over the next week with community member focus groups to gauge the best options.
Even though Kittitas County residents and the Kittitas County Public Health Department have done an exceptional job slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the virus is in the community. It can and will spread. Up and until a vaccine is developed and administered this is all about managing the spread of the virus.
Given that children at the K-12 level (especially K-5) learn better in a setting with face-to-face teacher interaction, the question is what would we need to do to maximize classroom instruction time?
What will be our testing capacity come fall? It is possible to comprehensively test students before the start of the school year? Is there capacity for continued testing? Can cases be caught quickly enough to slow the spread? It would seem realistic to expect middle school and high school students to wear masks all day, with the exception of meals, but that seems a tougher stretch for K-3 kids.
Can we test, monitor and contact trace our way into more the two days of classroom instruction a week? Because two days is not going to be enough. We will lose kids and those who struggle through will not obtain expected levels of achievement.
Has there been a statistical analysis of the increase in risk factor between two, three, four or five days of classroom instruction? At what point does the risk increase become statistically significant? If it’s minimal between two and three, but a big jump between three and four, that would be good know, as would knowing that the risk at two days is almost as much as the risk at five days.
Can we bifurcate the school day dividing students between modified morning and afternoon sessions, perhaps eliminating the cafeteria meal (sack lunches sent home). Would students benefit from shortened but daily instruction? Would that daily interaction help parents keep children on track at home?
If the district goes all online, would it be far more structured than what was delivered this spring? Would it be more like the regular school day with students sitting at their computer from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with some breaks, going from subject to subject?
Does it make sense for the district to follow the lead of colleges across the country and start the school year early with an eye toward a longer Christmas holiday break? Traditionally, Ellensburg schools do not start until after Labor Day, but sadly the impact of the Kittitas County Fair on kids’ time may be less this year.
As a community, this is our moment. This is when we step up and do whatever is necessary to fulfill our obligation to provide adequate education to our children.
Simply put, failure is not an option.