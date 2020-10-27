If this is not the toughest conversation we’ve had as a community, it’s at least near the top of the list.
The numbers apply to the COVID-19 outbreak. COVID-19 number tracking has evolved over the months. At first it was purely how many cases, and then as people contracted and recovered from the virus, the focus shifted toward active cases.
After going months without any deaths attributed to COVID-19, over the summer the number of deaths gained importance. The county eventually reached 22 deaths — people who were living in assisted-living centers in the county. That number has held steady for the past couple of months.
With the return of Central Washington University students and the resumption of some level of in-classroom instruction at the K-12 level, a new number gained importance — the rate per 100,000 over a two-week period.
For at least a few weeks, the key number was keeping our rate at or below 75 per 100,000 over the past two weeks. The number was a benchmark — below which in-classroom was allowed, above which not.
The importance as a benchmark was short-lived. As of Monday, the county was at 240.5 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health’s website. First the Kittitas School District moved ahead with in-classroom instruction and then the Ellensburg School Board decided that since CWU students are the primary driver for the increase in the rate, the district would not go by the 75 per 100,000 guideline.
One of the issues with COVID-19 numbers is they change day to day. For example, last week CWU students at times accounted for three-fourths of the county’s active COVID total, but in Monday’s count Central students represented less than half of the county’s active case total (33 of 79).
How responsive can an entity as large as the Ellensburg School District be to a number that will change daily?
Looking for a good number? The county has zero people hospitalized with COVID-19. The college-age demographic is far less likely to be hospitalized with COVID complications than older age groups, and the majority of the county’s cases are in the 20-29 age range. But there is a risk of waiting for hospitalizations to rise before taking an increase in cases seriously. If you wait for hospitalizations, the likelihood of deaths increases. A rise in cases in any age group over 60 would be disconcerting.
While the county’s death toll seems to get dismissed easily, it is high for a county our size. It is true the deaths were in assisted-living centers and the people had other age and health issues, but these are still our neighbors and people who likely contributed greatly to our community over their lives. They deserve our respect and compassion and a when death comes it should not come in isolation.
The entire world is dealing with some level of COVID concerns, but the way this thing has played out the key decisions are made on the local level. The question of what matters will be up to us to decide.