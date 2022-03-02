One thing that is painfully obvious is there is no “one solution” to homelessness.
On the most basic level, the solution to homelessness is a home. But what that means and what that entails differs from population to population.
The needs can range from people with lower-wage jobs just needing an apartment or shared housing where they can make the rent to people with mental illness or developmental issues that preclude them from employment who need a lot more structure, but still need a warm, dry place to sleep at night.
An idea presented to the Kittitas County commissioners this past week would potentially be part of the puzzle.
HopeSource officials talked to the county commissioners about pursuing a project that would transform the former Nites Inn motel on South Ruby Street into housing for a certain segment of the homeless population.
Funding for the project is available through the state’s Apple Health and Homes Act. The population it serves are people 18 years of age or older and be enrolled in a medical assistance program and eligible for community support services. They also must have been assessed by a licensed behavioral health agency to have a behavioral health need which is defined as meeting certain criteria, including having mental health needs, including a need for improvement, stabilization, or prevention of deterioration of functioning resulting from the presence of a mental illness, or having substance use disorder needs indicating the need for outpatient substance use disorder treatment.
This could be considered one of the harder segments of the homeless population to serve. It’s also one of the more heartbreaking because these are people on the streets who may lack the ability to get themselves off the streets.
The Nites Inn has been vacant for five years, but apparently, structurally, the building remains in decent shape.
HopeSource was talking to the county commissioners because for these projects to succeed in Kittitas County, they typically require multiple partners. HopeSource has a successful track record of securing grants. The county has a fund that can only be used for homeless projects. The city of Ellensburg also collects a .1% of sales tax for housing and related services. Habitat for Humanity is an active participant in the county’s affordable housing scene as well.
The city, county and HopeSource have had some success stories of late in adding to the affordable housing stock, but still there are ideas that get floated that don’t go anywhere. Whether this particular project is pursued and proves successful is far from a done deal.
A concern that comes up with housing for the homeless or any affordable housing project is the potential impact surrounding residential properties.
At first glance, this would not seem to be an issue with the old Nites Inn — it’s block off of the Main Street/Canyon Road commercial strip, not a prime residential neighborhood. But at some point in the future, property near there may be developed for a fairly serious amount of residents.
The Nites Inn land is not part of that area, but it’s in the vicinity. Kittitas County commissioner Cory Wright said discussions should involve the developer of that nearby land.
It is good to involve people with a stake in discussions — up front as much as possible. But while this proposal could fail for any number of reasons, it should not fail because of possible negative property value impact on potential future homes.
Ask yourself, what hurts “values” more, homeless people with mental health issues sleeping in front of businesses, on benches or in vacant lots, or homeless people with mental health issues sleeping in a facility designed to serve them?
These aren’t easy issues and they expand far beyond the borders of Kittitas County, but here in our home we have choices to make on how we treat people. Let’s just make sure the rationale behind our decisions reflect the values that really matter.