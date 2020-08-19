Did the Ellensburg City Council listen and respond to public concerns as is its mandate or did it back down from a principled stance?
The reactions to the decision by the Ellensburg City Council to rescind its decision to paint “Black Lives Matter” on Fifth Avenue in front of City Hall will vary.
Those who opposed the painting saw the council as endorsing the Black Lives Matter organization and the Marxist leanings of a couple of its founders. Those is favor of the painting, saw it as simply supporting the belief that Black lives matter.
Regardless of how you feel about the painting, it is safe to say this proposal was not unifying.
If the desire was to create an opportunity for everyone, regardless of race, to come together and say, “In the face of obvious inequalities in the criminal justice and law enforcement system, we stand with Black Americans saying that this has to change and change now,” that did not happen.
It became an avenue for people to divide and hurl insults at each other. This was not one of Ellensburg’s shining moments.
The question is where does the city go from here? Does everyone just shuffle forward and pretend this never happened or address what surfaced during this controversy and try to advance the cause of racial justice in a tangible manner?
What would addressing racial justice in a tangible manner look like in Ellensburg and Kittitas County?
We can do something symbolic — a painting, a piece of public art or even renaming a park. There is value to that, but it does not necessarily change peoples’ lives.
The road to change leads through diversifying the faces of those in power. We can sympathize and emphasize but a white person can not truly grasp what it means to grow up Black or Hispanic or any other minority that faces discrimination in our society.
Most of us will say we want a society where those racial prejudices do not exist — where a Black or brown child and a white child have the same opportunities and are treated equitably by the public education system as well as law enforcement. No one pushing a shopping cart to their car in the super market parking lot will have some yahoo yell a racial epitaph at them as they drive by in their pickup just because they don’t look like they come from here.
Power resides in both political and financial institutions. People who hold power tend to not want to share. Entire political movements are founded in the fear of some “other” coming to take what is “rightfully” yours whether that’s political power, a job or a school placement.
To certain degree the struggle is against basic human impulses to “protect what’s mine.” This is why any steps taken have to be intentional. Waiting for things to “work themselves out” is not a recipe of change.
Perhaps there was a level of naiveté involved in the original vote to paint Black Lives Matter on the street. The response, as rough as it may have been, served noticed that this is an issue that requires more than a coat of paint to resolve.
Addressing systemic issues requires systemic changes. That is not easy. To borrow a classic summer travel phrase, we’re not there yet. The path will involve arguments much like we witnessed with the Black Lives Matter street painting. The challenge will be to not get sidetracked and focus on changing the power dynamic that perpetuates inequities.