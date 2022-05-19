On Tuesday an anti-abortion group demonstrating on the Central Washington University campus made its way to Ellensburg High School.
Groups of this nature have demonstrated on the CWU campus in the past. It is hard to recall this happening at the high school, but given the expected Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, this type of behavior and activities likely will increase.
The small group remained on the public sidewalks (not on school grounds) and attempted to distribute information to students as they left school on Tuesday afternoon.
These people were well within their rights. Whether students and parents appreciated it would be another issue.
Few if any people would want a high school student to be in the position of needing to obtain an abortion. A group standing on the sidewalk handing out condoms and information on birth control options and the human reproductive system would have that same goal.
If the goal is to reduce teen pregnancy, there is good news on that front. According to the information posted on the Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Center website, the birth rate for girls aged 15 to 17 in Kittitas County in 2019 (last year available) was 0 per 1,000. The rate was 0 in 2018 and 2017 as well. Between 2013 and 2016 that rate was fewer than 5 per year. In 2012 it was 5, in 2011 it was 9 and in 2010 it was 12.
If the age range is increased to 15 to 19, according to a Kittitas County Health Department 2018 report, the county’s teen birth rate was 8 per 1,000 — the second lowest among counties in the state. Thanks to CWU, Kittitas County has three times as many residents in the 15 to 19 age range, than it does in the 10 to 14 age range, so the stats do change pretty quickly.
For sake of comparison, the state rate dropped from 13 per 1,000 in 2010 to 4 per 1,000 in 2019.
If you do not want teenagers to obtain an abortion the dramatic reduction in pregnancies between the age of 15 and 17 is good news. If you do not want children being put in the position of becoming parents, the dramatic reduction in pregnancies between the age of 15 and 17 is good news.
As impossible as it might sound in these divisive times, there is common ground here. It’s safe to say that Kittitas County residents want kids to be kids, not to have kids.
There is probably no single reason the county’s teen birth rate dropped. Factors would include involved families and accurate information provided through the school system.
Knowledge is the path to making an informed decision. Being informed on the human reproductive system makes a difference.
This state has a fact-based sex-ed curriculum (which you can opt your child out of). Mississippi is on the other end of the spectrum with a sex-ed curriculum that starts and stops with abstinence.
Mississippi has the highest teen (15 to 17) birth rate in the nation at 27.9 per 1,000. Mississippi also has the highest infant mortality rate in the nation at 8.3 deaths per 1,000 live births (2020 stats), which also may be influenced by limited access to health care for low-income residents. Kittitas County’s infant mortality rate was 4.1 per 1,000 lives births in 2018, according to a Kittitas County Health Department report.
Children are getting pregnant and babies are dying at horrific rates in Mississippi. Reducing teen pregnancies and infant deaths could easily be a common goal.
If the movement is not about politics, not about enforcing a personal religious dogma on a populace and not about granting the state control over women, if it’s about kids not having kids and infants not dying, a lot of positive, life-enhancing progress can be made. We can start there and from that point it is not a huge leap to have compassion for people of all ages. What if the goal is to help people of all ages not find themselves in the position of an unwanted pregnancy? U.S abortion rates, which have been steadily falling for more than a decade, would continue to decline perhaps at an accelerated rate. That’s the goal, right?
The path to this leads through living rooms, classrooms, churches and chapels, and medical and counselor offices. The beauty is we can all take different paths and reach the same destination.