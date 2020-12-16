The wait is over, and yet the wait will likely continue for months for some of us.
The first vaccine (from Pfizer) is being administered this week. There were joyful, if not tearful, photos on Monday of boxes of the vaccine being delivered across the country.
The good news on the vaccine front continues with the announcement that a vaccine from Moderna also is close to approval.
The “distribution” of the vaccine needs to be placed in context, though. According to an Associated Press article, Washington state received 62,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
The vaccine is rightfully going to health care workers first. The AP article says that the state should get another 220,000 does of Pfizer by the end of December and if Moderna gets approved, state officials expect about 183,800 of those doses by the end of the month. Both these vaccines require two shots.
There are approximately 7.5 million people in the state. You can do the math and calculate where you fit in the at-risk categories and guesstimate when you might be eligible for a vaccination.
While we can hope for the best in terms of rapid distribution of the vaccine, with perhaps other producers coming on line, it seems like for those not in the high-risk categories it could be summer before the shot sequence is available.
In the short term, in means we need to continue to wear masks in public and work settings, physically distance and wash our hands often — in other words behave as we did before vaccine distribution started. This is particularly true over the Christmas holidays.
The fact is right now Kittitas County’s COVID-19 numbers are high. The county was at 191 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Central Washington University students are not inflating our totals. Of the 191, nine are CWU students. There has been a steady drip of cases coming out of the Ellensburg school system, but so far not the type of in-school spread that would lead to classes being shut down.
As we get into the new year (Welcome, 2021!) , the question becomes what does it mean to have health care workers vaccinated and the highest risk populations in nursing homes and assisted-living centers vaccinated?
If the populations most at risk of adverse outcomes (death) are now less at risk, can the case be made to at least ease back some of the restrictions that so severely impact the economy and the way we like to live our lives?
Not to get ahead of ourselves, but can organizers of summer festivals plan if if these events will happen? Can the Class of 2021 dream the big dream of holding a more traditional graduation ceremony? In short, can we start thinking about our lives in the ways we have always thought about our lives — planning for events and activities that bring us joy?
Chances are it is too early to know the answers, but not too early to ask the questions.
Speaking of questions, the county’s Incident Management Team has scheduled a very useful event — a vaccine Q&A via Webex from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday. Questions can be submitted prior to the event as well via email to Kasey.knutson@co.kittitas.wa.us. Medical personnel will be available to answer questions.
Even if we’re dreaming of better days, we need to keep our thoughts in the moment and behave in a manner so that we are all those who surround us can be enjoy those better days.