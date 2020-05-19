Election season suddenly got interesting at the end of last week.
Early in the week, filings were trickling in and it was hard to get a feel for competitive races, but by the end of the day Friday, races had been created in key Kittitas County offices.
There will be races for both Kittitas Commissioner District 1 and 2 seats.
In the Commissioner District 1 race, Kristen Ashley is challenging incumbent Cory Wright. Both are Republicans. Since only two are seeking the seat, both will advance to the general election.
The Commissioner District 2 race, though, will feature a primary. Incumbent Laura Osiadacz is being challenged by Jerry Martens and Jessica Karraker. All three are Republicans. The primary will narrow the field to two for the general.
County commissioner races always are important. Under this county’s system of government, the commissioners have a lot of management responsibilities, including working with other department heads and elected officials to balance the budget every year.
The COVID-19 outbreak and ensuing disruption to the lives and economy of Kittitas County has added a degree of difficulty to county budget issues which could require even tougher decisions than usual by the commissioners.
All the candidates will need to be pressed on their priorities. It is hard to say what they long-term consequences will be from the virus-driven economic downturn, but we know the short-term will be harsh.
The challenge is to get through this somehow maintaining core functions within the reality of revenue reductions.
Campaigns can be aspirational, full of ideas and visions, but this one is going to have a very serious element.
In addition to the commissioner races there will be a race for Kittitas County Sheriff and for Kittitas Public Utility District Commissioner 1.
The sheriff race features Sheriff Clay Myers, who was appointed when Gene Dana retired, and State Patrol Sgt. Bart Olson. Sheriff is a critical position in the county so it is great to have a contested race. Both are Republicans and will advance to the general.
Five people — Rick Catlin, Jim Henderson, Ron V. Mitchell, Patrick Kelleher and Tom Morris — are seeking the PUD seat previously filled by Paul Rogers, who opted to no seek reelection. The primary will narrow the field to two.
It is fantastic that all these people in every race are seeking office. The challenge, beyond whatever issues are particular to that office, will be engaging the public.
Candidates still rely on going door to door in Kittitas County. How does that play out as the county slowly advances through the COVID-19 reopening process? What about community candidate forums? Can they be modified and still be in person or will there need to be a virtual version? For example, if only the PUD commissioners showed up for a forum, to provide adequate social distancing, it would need to be a 30 foot long table.
There are many uncertainties about the election season to come, but what we know for sure is it will be different and require candidates to explore different avenues of communication and voters being open to reaching out to candidates through online forums.
The goal of candidates expressing their view and ideas and voters evaluating candidates on their positions remains the same.