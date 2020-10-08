One of the things that the state of Washington and all its counties does well is vote.
As the rhetoric gets cranked to 11 on the national scene as Election Day nears, keep that in mind.
An election is a local affair. And while issues do arise at specific locales — no one will ever forget hanging chads in Florida — for the most part you are looking at locally controlled processes that operate smoothly.
That includes whether voting is done by mail or at ballot box locations.
Washingtonians vote exclusively by mail. The switch from polling locations to mail-in votes was driven by voters who were increasingly requesting mail-in absentee ballots. There is something about going to a polling place on Election Day with your neighbors and experiencing it as a community event and obligation. But there is no denying the state’s mail-in system works well.
It trims away many of the excuses people once used to not vote. Voters have the ballot for a couple of weeks and can return it to one of the drop boxes in the county or drop the envelope in the mail — no stamp required.
The person in charge of an election in Washington state is the county auditor — Jerry Pettit in Kittitas County. These are locally elected officials, more than likely long-term residents and involved in the community. In other words, county residents know them, can ask questions and the office itself is responsive to the local concerns.
Before you buy into any narrative invalidating to the election process and system, ask yourself whether you hold those concerns for Kittitas County. If you do, you can walk into the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office and get your concerns addressed. Chances are, though, you don’t. Elections can come down to a few votes in Kittitas County but when the final vote is counted, all involved accept that the person with the highest vote total wins.
Also, understand that residents in counties across this state and nation hold similar views about their local elections and the people tasked to oversee the elections.
There are strengths and weaknesses to the America’s election system (it can take longer to count votes than in a streamlined national system), but it is designed to be locally controlled and responsive to residents.
In other words, it is designed to have many eyes on any individual or forces with ill intent.
It is a disturbing sign of the times that the very system we use to place people in elected office has to be defended from attacks not only from foreign forces long hostile to the American democracy but internal foes as well.
There is no more dangerous road to go down than to advocate that a fair and free election is invalid.
Elections officials are encouraging voting early, partly because of the high turnout expected. In this state, ballots are sent out on Oct. 13. One thing you can say about this election, especially the presidential race, is there are not many undecided voters. You can probably vote early in the process knowing that no late development is likely to change your mind.
Vote for whoever you want to vote for confident in knowing that if that person receives the most votes, he or she will win.