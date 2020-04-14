Prior to March, the biggest story/event/earth-shaking occurrence on our radar was the coming 2020 presidential election.
Perhaps one of the more dramatic impacts of the COVID-19 has been its ability to push the presidential race out of the spotlight and to sidelines of public discourse.
COVID-19 came to the forefront just as Joe Biden was taking control of he Democratic primary race over Bernie Sanders. It is possible the COVID-19 impact on elections hastened Sanders’ decision to withdraw, but it is hard to say the virus changed the result of that race.
What is important now is COVID-19 and the restrictions it requires does not hamper our ability to conduct the August primary and November general elections.
The presidential race tops the ballot, but there are many critical races to be determined on the county and state level as well.
There are two main issues at play — the ability of candidates to reach voters and the ability of voters to cast ballots.
The first is going to be a challenge. Technically, candidates do not file for office until mid-May, but many candidates, even on the county level, have announced. While this may not be peak campaign season, this is a time when candidates would make the circuit of community and club meetings to introduce themselves. Obviously, that is not happening now.
We don’t know what the summer holds in terms of gathering restrictions. Given the number of events that have already cancelled (including Jazz in the Valley set for late July), it is safe to assume that our ability to gather will be limited or restricted in some manner. At some point of time this summer, candidate forums will be scheduled. It is possible to do this remotely using technology, but that format is not as open and accessible of opening doors of a local hall and inviting everyone in.
This state is well situated to meet the second challenge — our mail-in voting system eliminates the need for polling places and poll workers and people gathering and/or standing in line.
Washington is one of five states in the union to feature all mail-in elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 21 other states allow some smaller elections to be conducted by all mail-in.
There is something to be said for the experience of going to a polling place and taking part in an election through a community event, but in terms of efficiency and maximizing voter participation, an all mail-in election is clearly superior.
And, when a country is experiencing a pandemic, mail-in is the healthiest way to vote.
It has been interesting to watch the national debate play out over a switch to mail-in voting, particularly concerns about the security of a mail-in election.
From our experiences and perspective in this state, mail-in voting has proven to be secure. Elections are operated by each county. It is a transparent system designed for local accountability.
It is important to be aware of vulnerabilities of every election system and to take measures to ensure the accuracy and security of the vote. That said, mail-in is probably the best way to go.
But a nationwide mail-in system is not going to be enacted by November. We need to plan for the best way to conduct our democratic process within the confines of varying levels of COVID-19 restrictions.
COVID-19 has altered the way we conduct our lives, but the democratic process is critical to our success as a nation. Over the next weeks and months we need to make sure that we can conduct a fair election even in times of a pandemic.