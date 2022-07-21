Global climate change is almost impossible to grasp because humans do not respond to threats far into the future.
People will say, “the children are the future,” and “I want to leave a better world for my grandchildren,” but people also do not want to pay more for fuel at the pump, oil/gas to heat homes, or any incur a cost or restriction that would curtail the life they lead today.
The rubber was not hitting the road until the response was required today.
Welcome to that world, Ellensburg.
This winter, Ellensburg residents and businesses are projected to see a 20% rate hike in natural gas as the state implements the Climate Commitment Act. The act was passed in 2021 and goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
The Legislature intended to establish a program to reduce carbon pollution and achieve greenhouse gas limits set in state law.
City of Ellensburg officials say the act was to target large, privately owned gas distribution companies — not small cities operating a nonprofit gas utility.
That undoubtedly is true. There are only two cities in the state operating a nonprofit gas utility — Ellensburg and Enumclaw.
Having a gas utility has been a plus for the city of Ellensburg, it has allowed it to better control costs.
The price-hike impact will vary. The city has 4,000 residential gas customers and 700 business customers. Even within that group, the hit will differ. Some homes have natural gas for heating but not appliances. Other homes have gas for heating and appliances.
A person might ask, “How does an Ellensburg resident paying 20% more for natural gas this winter combat global warming?”
The answer is it doesn’t, not in the short term. In theory, increasing the cost of fuels that create carbon emissions encourages people to turn to sources that do not produce carbon emissions. But there is no quickly pivoting from a natural gas furnace or appliances.
Not to be flippant, but global warming will be a far-off concern when people are bundled in blankets on the couch to reduce heating bills this winter.
Long term, this could influence people’s decisions when upgrading or renovating homes. Builders may not incorporate natural gas into new construction. For years the city of Ellensburg has provided incentives for people to increase natural gas use, such as a program to install natural gas water heaters.
Absent any coordinated global effort to combat climate change with binding measures applied to nations and industries, the fight to combat climate change will entail a resident in Ellensburg dialing back on heating and eating.
It’s going to be cold comfort to know you’re doing your part.