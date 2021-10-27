Editorial: Enjoy treats of the season By DAILY RECORD EDITORIAL Oct 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Halloween is back.True, there was a Oct. 31, 2020, but it lacked a bit of the spirit usually seen on that day.There was candy — multiple truck or treat events include one by the Rodeo Board made sure bags were full of goodies. But in terms of the Halloween scene, it was lacking. For those who like to calculate how much candy can be acquired make note of the following events:n Ellensburg Downtown Trick or Treating, 3-6 p.m., Oct. 29. With Halloween on a Sunday this year, the annual downtown event will be Friday. This should serve as a heads up to people driving into town Friday afternoon — typically there are a lot of costumed kids out and about. This event features participating downtown businesses (including the Daily Record, but go around to the alley.)n Boo Central, 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 31, outside the Student Union and Recreation Center. The event is being moved outside for COVID reasons, but weather-willing the relocation might be an idea worth continuing.n City of Kittitas Truck or Treat, 5-7 p.m., from City Hall down the street to the Town Out Saloon. This always is a fun event in Kittitas. The idea is there will be trunks lining that stretch of street.In addition to to designated candy distribution points, there will be the traditional neighborhood trick or treating — varies greatly by neighborhood. If you are a young person looking for a positive sign, there are more people participating this year in the Haunted Home Tour in Ellensburg. So, even if you don’t get more candy you’ll have some cool homes to check out.The Center for Disease Control says trick or treating is OK, but has recommended against attending crowded parties indoor — something that probably applies more to the adult crowd.A Halloween evening with family and kids descending into the neighborhoods is one of the joys of fall. It will be great to see that return.Speaking of getting outside, that is a treat in itself at this moment.While we have had rain and wind of late, this week fells like the tipping point of fall — when there are leaves on the ground as well as on the trees.It may have escaped notice, but this has been glorious fall. The lack of smoke made a difference early in the fall, but the weather has also delivered with gradually cooling days.Do yourself a favor this week, especially if you feel you’ve been trapped in a negative news cycle. Turn off the cable news, unplug from the internet and social media outlets and take a walk outside. It doesn’t not have to be far or any great journey. When experiencing the turning point of a season it is impossible to not feel like it’s your lucky day.The landscape will get stark soon enough. So, enjoy Halloween and all the other treats our beautiful fall days have to offer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Halloween Treat Candy Food Economics Transports Treating News Neighborhood Events Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday season2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareDeath notice: Joshua Wesley Nye2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seatsHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityThe Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl StreetOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yardCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked Ephrata2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas County Hospital District 1 seats