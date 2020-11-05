Dino Rossi conceded the 2004 race for governor to Christine Gregoire on June 6, 2005, several months after Gregoire was sworn into office.
The race featured multiple lawsuits, challenges over questionable ballots and whisker-thin margins.
That’s something to keep in mind as votes continue to be counted in the race for U.S. president.
While no one wants to see the 2004 Washington state saga play out over the national stage with the presidency in the balance, it is a reminder that vote counting can take time and there are challenges that will surface that must be resolved.
Patience is the catchword of the day.
No such drama was played out locally on Election Day. While the turnout was significantly larger in the general than the primary election, the percentages seen in primary played out pretty closely in the general.
That means Cory Wright retains his Kittitas County Commissioner District 1 seat, fending off a challenge from Kristin Ashley, and Laura Osiadacz returns to her Kittitas County Commissioner 2 seat after defeating Jerry Martens. All these candidates were Republicans.
It also means the Clay Myers retains his position as Kittitas County Sheriff, defeating Bart Olson. Both are Republicans as well.
The margin from the primary to the general was also similar in the race for Kittitas County Public Utility District Commissioner race where Rick Catlin holds the advantage over Patrick Kelleher.
First of all, congratulations to all the candidates who sought office. This was an incredibly challenging election cycle.
There was no template for how to run a campaign during a pandemic. Many of the accustomed ways of interacting with the public and voters were not available. Even something as apple pie as waving to crowds along a parade route was off the table.
In a way the campaign was good practice for challenges an elected official may face in office. While candidates will focus on Issues A, B and C in a campaign, often time in office is dedicated to Issue D, something no one foresaw happening.
The pandemic is a good example. None of the sitting county commissioners were ever asked how the county should respond to a worldwide pandemic when they were running for their positions.
The ability to adjust, adapt and be creative — things candidates had to do during the campaign — are also the key skills a person needs to be successful in office.
In terms of our role in larger districts, Kittitas County helped return 13th District Rep. Tom Dent (R) to the state House of Representatives with a win over Eduardo Casteñeda-Dîaz.
Kittitas County voters favored Jesse Jensen (R) over Kim Schrier (D), 54% to 46%, in the race for the U.S. Eighth Congressional District but districtwide, it is Schrier who leads 54% to 46% — the race has not been officially called yet.
In an election season full of drama, our races were relatively quiet and decisive. This has been a year like no other, so much so that the absence of drama is what now stands out.