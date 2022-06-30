A day that once seemed unimaginable to only recently become inevitable arrived last week with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Whether you cheered or raged at the decision, what is undeniable is it creates a national patchwork of laws and sets the stage for an intrusive network of state laws granting government control over women’s bodies.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade also is seen as protecting the lives of unborn babies, but to achieve that goal the state will need the power to take control of a woman’s body over her objections.
It’s still early days in the post-Roe v. Wade world, but it is unclear how this works.
To stop a woman from obtaining an abortion in a nation where roughly half the states will still allow abortions and the pharmaceutical means for an abortion are available via the internet and the mail a state will need to have several abilities:
• A state will need to be informed immediately when a woman becomes pregnant. Some states are pushing the life begins “at the moment of conception” concept, so maybe a woman will need to call a state hotline every time she has sexual intercourse that could lead to conception. Controls could be placed on the sale and distribution of home pregnancy tests. A state official can sit in the bathroom with the woman to observe what color the stick turns.
• Women will have limits on their online purchases. South Dakota’s governor said she’ll prohibit the purchase of the abortion drug in her state. This one may be doable. The bro-dominated tech field is on board. An Associated Press article said Instagram and Facebook limited access to posts providing information on abortion. Internet and social media companies have experienced cowering before the repressive Chinese government; wilting before U.S.-based pressures should be no surprise.
• Pregnant women in anti-choice states will have a restricted list of states to which they can travel. What if a pregnant woman in Boise, Idaho gets a note from the authorities to visit her mother in Renton and returns not pregnant?
Notice all these restrictions apply to women. Men have nothing to do with pregnancy? There are states that effectively ban sex education but hopefully basic understandings remain.
Some of these ideas are farcical but so is the notion that the government can roll back the clock five decades and strip women of autonomy over their bodies. All you need to do is to read the proposals coming out of anti-abortion states, and you will realize there is no idea too draconian to achieve this goal.
Views on abortion do not lend themselves to black and white descriptions, but polling consistently stated the majority of Americans did not want Roe v. Wade overturned. The court’s decision resulted from 50 years of work by a very determined minority slice of the American public.
We are witnessing what an ideology-driven, activist Supreme Court can accomplish. Justice Clarence Thomas spelled out the steps when he stated the court should overturn precedents regarding the right to access to contraception and the right to gay marriage. These rulings hinged on the same interpretation of a right to privacy in the Constitution as Roe v. Wade.
The right to interracial marriage is based on that interpretation. The court can only rule on issues in a case before it. A state is unlikely to pass a law banning interracial marriage — the only exception being if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis decides that interracial marriage is “woke”. But there are cases the court can consider regarding gay marriage and the right to contraception.
The idea that “We the people” are eager to give up these intimate, personal rights is absurd, but that’s where this Supreme Court is taking this nation.
If last week you were sure of your rights as an American, this week you need to check your address before making that determination.