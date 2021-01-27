It is not yet known how the history books will look back at public education in the COVID-19 era, but it is safe to say a sizable portion of students and parents (and probably teachers) will be more than happy to not look back.
The Kittitas County schools on the semester system finish the first semester on Friday. There are likely many students (and parents) frantically attempting to complete assignments, projects and study for tests in a hopes of securing passing grades.
Obviously, grades are not in yet, but if national trends are any indication, more students locally are in danger of failing classes.
Failure of classes, particularly at the high school level with its tight credit requirements, has an impact on the students and the schools, which may face the need to gear up credit retrieval programs to assist students.
Schools in the county have allowed students to complete fully online programs or proceed under a hybrid schedule (two days in-person, three days online). Among the statistics that will be interesting will be comparing how those two groups of students fared.
Since many districts started the year exclusively online and then switched to the hybrid, there were students who opted for the Virtual Academy who now want to return to the classroom. In Ellensburg about 200 students want to switch from online to hybrid.
Based on comments from teachers the switch to hybrid in the early fall helped a lot of students who were struggling without that in-person contact. Every student learns differently, but many need that type of personal connection to better understand material.
The question is can districts start expanding in-classroom instruction?
The case for expanding includes vaccination of teachers and mounting evidence that there is little transmission of the virus in the classroom setting. Students certainly get COVID, but they are picking up the virus at home or in the community, not from classmates.
The federal Center for Disease Control on Tuesday published a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association that said:
“The preponderance of available evidence from the fall school semester has been reassuring. There has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.”
Students are of the age group that has seen far fewer adverse outcomes (admittedly little is still known about long-term ramifications), but many teachers/staff are in higher-risk categories. Having the teachers/staff vaccinated takes that risk off the table.
If you combine the less risk for teachers with the evolving science on the school-aged population, it creates a scenario that justifies expanding in-classroom instruction.
The first step would be making K-2 or K-3 in person every day. Not that the struggles and loses at older age groups are not important, but the early years are so critical for future success. If you are looking to rebuild the system you start with that age group.
County schools are starting back with hybrid at the start of the semester, but it should at least be a discussion point about expanding in-person education at the end of the first quarter of the second semester. At that point, hopefully, there’s an even wider distribution of vaccine in the community.
That may seem like late to make a change, but any increase in the ability of students and teachers to interact personally will make a difference short- and long-term.