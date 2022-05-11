In many ways, it was just a typical boilerplate announcement (now an email) that parents receive over the course of the year from the local school district.
The email stated:
“Ellensburg School District is hosting a community input session where we will present the instructional materials we are proposing for adoption this year. This session will offer an opportunity to hear about these materials, have questions answered, and provide feedback. We welcome your attendance — it will be Monday, May 16th from 6:00 — 7:00 at the Morgan Middle School library.”
Depending on where your kid is in the system, a parent will receive notice about the sex-ed curriculum and the opportunity to review. For a parent who wants to get into the curriculum weeds, many course outlines and upcoming tasks, etc. are accessible online. The days of a parent having no idea of what’s going on in the classroom until the kid brings home the report card are long gone for parents who want to know more.
For a parent, the question often is, “How much do I want to get into this?”
This may vary in school districts across the nation but all districts have a similar ability to provide access to curriculum and content. This does not mean public schools are perfect. It just means public schools are not secret societies experimenting on children unbeknownst to parents.
This is something to keep in mind when the talking heads on TV or the doom and gloomers on the internet are trying to rile people up over CRT (critical race theory) or sexual “grooming” of K-3 students via discussion of gay or transgender people.
To be blunt, CRT and the gay scare are false flag operations designed purely for political purposes.
Why tell a person CRT is not a K-12 curriculum when they can look up the K-12 curriculum and discover that for themselves? In Washington state, there is no sexual health content for grades K-3. In the higher grades, parents have the option of opting their child out of the sex-ed portion of the curriculum. That’s the law, that is the reality in the classroom.
Following the furor in Florida, a person might think there was some sort of sexual free-for-all going on in K-3 classrooms in the Sunshine State. The reality, though, was Florida’s law covering sex-ed in the classroom was more restrictive than Washington’s. The bottom line is Florida schools are not required to say much at all about sex-ed, and parents can opt their child out.
That was the reality, everything else was a political manipulation.
If you have questions about the school curriculum on any subject, you can find what is being taught in the public schools. You can go to the meeting Monday and ask questions.
Finding things out is never as exciting as getting outraged over perceived atrocities.
Always ask yourself why a politician is trying to get you riled up. Politicians tend not to be experts in any field other than getting voters to fill in the box next to their name on the ballot.
It would be tempting to dismiss all this as political theater if it weren’t that public schools are vitally important to our children, our community and the future our of country.
You should know what is going on in the schools, and comment and contribute in any way to make the schools better.
If all this hubbub leads to parents having a better, more accurate understanding of the K-12 curriculum then that would be a silver lining. Hopefully, people are not discouraged when they find out it’s nowhere near as titillating as they’d been lead to believe.