What’s stark are the similarities. A flyer posted around town this week states that we are living in a fascist state “like Nazi Germany or Occupied France.”
Was the flyer posted by a group on the right or left? In this case, the website link indicates a group on the left because it directs people to being able to participate in Black Lives Matter events.
But the exact same language has been used by people or organizations on the right — particularly those opposed to wearing cloth masks in public.
Prior to Christmas there were stickers posted around town traced to far-right groups.
If both the right and left claim we are living in a fascist state, does that mean we are living in a fascist state?
The answer is no, we are not living in a fascist state.
That does not mean there are not troubling elements, trends and movements to keep track of or that our current state of government is some sort of democratic utopia.
Our governmental systems reflect our own flaws, biases and perhaps lifetime-limited lack of vision. Until the AI singularity occurs (did not happen on April 19, 2011 as predicted in “Terminator”), we’re stuck with our imperfect selves and system.
The word “fascist” gets tossed around a bit — kind of a catch-all insult for political opponents. George W. Bush often was called a fascist, especially following the Iraq War. Without getting too deep into the weeds on the origins of fascism — originated in Italy during World War I and perhaps best advanced by Benito Mussolini — it is fair to say that the word mainly is used now in a pejorative manner.
To say someone is a fascist is to say that you not only disagree with that person, but their views fall outside the realm of what is considered to be American — that the views are contrary to our values as a nation.
Fascist/fascism is just one example. Others include, Trump is a totalitarian despot, and people who support the Black Lives Matter movement are Marxist. If you agree with either of those statements, you are unlikely to consider the views of totalitarian Trump or Marxist Black Lives Matter seriously. Those views are enemies at the gate of what you consider to be America.
But by definition if those views are held by Americans, they are American views. While we have many flaws as a people, neither the Fascist Party or the Socialist Party, for that matter, has ever taken root in the American populace. There certainly have been fascists and socialists but their viewpoints have never garnered any significant level of voter support.
What does that say about us?
One way to look at it is the classic “melting pot” approach to American culture/politics blunts the edges, creates a mass in the middle with a fringe on the extremes. We pick and choose political and governmental options. Much like we take what we like and discard the rest when we assimilate the cuisine of another culture. We like Social Security but not a government single-payer health care system. We approve of agriculture price supports but not a guaranteed income. There are some bridges we cross and others we don’t.
The U.S. political system is not known for third-party successes but typically as many libertarians get elected as people who consider themselves democratic socialists.
The question is whether we have lost the middle and society has fractured along the edges or if the internet allows a magnifying glass to be applied to the fringe to make it appear larger?
The fact the country continues to operate relatively smoothly outside of political realm implies the middle still exists.
That does not mean someone will not call you a fascist. But if they do, you at least have company.