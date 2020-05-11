In a stunning swing, Kittitas County went from seemingly poised to jump to Phase 2 in the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan to dealing with a significant COVID-19 outbreak at Twin City Foods in Ellensburg.
While most of us were groaning at the news Friday morning, county health officials were in action. Within a span of a few hours the Kittitas County Public Health Department’s Incident Management Team was able to mobilize personnel and equipment and test nearly 200 people.
Those tests have resulted in 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases (about 20 tests were still pending as of Monday).
While disappointed in the sudden turn of circumstances — after three weeks of no new cases — it is impossible to not be impressed by the response by the IMT — which includes multiple public agencies and volunteers.
Going into Friday morning, the county had done about 600 tests. Within a few hours on Friday, it did an additional 200 tests.
That did not happen be accident, the team had been preparing and equipping itself to stage such a large-scale testing effort. Looking back, the county’s drive-through vaccination clinics helped set the stage for the emergency response.
It pays off to plan and be prepared for a public health emergency.
As of Monday, all those who tested positive are considered stable. To date, everyone who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kittitas County has recovered. Those who tested positive through the testing at Twin City are in quarantine in their homes.
The hope of all of us is that those people recover as well.
Beyond the immediate health issues, the main question centers on whether the county’s application for a variance to advance to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan recovers as well.
Prior to the outbreak discovered at Twin City, the county had no active COVID-19 cases — the stat line read 15 confirmed cases, 15 recovered. That status qualified the county as one of 10 counties in the stage eligible to apply to advance to Phase 2 early.
Obviously, the county is no longer at zero active cases. The county is close to having an accurate count of how many cases are directly connected to Twin City Foods. The question remains how many cases spread out into the community from the Twin City core.
Based on outbreaks across the nation, we know that food processing plants have been prime sources for outbreaks. The question will be community spread beyond the Twin City workforce.
In theory, if people have been following social distancing standards, limiting trips to essential purposes and wearing masks in public settings, the spread should be limited.
This will be a test of how well we’ve all been complying.
It was unlikely, if not impossible, that we were going to get through the COVID-19 outbreak without any more confirmed cases.
If the variance hinged on Kittitas County never getting another COVID-19 case, we were doomed to failure. If it hinged on the public health team and medical system’s ability to effectively responding to an outbreak, then we have shown we can pass that test.
Regardless of how the state responds, Kittitas County residents should be pleased with the response of the county’s Incident Management Team.