The saga of the APOYO food bank has been long running.
The latest chapter, which features the food and clothing bank being told it will need to leave its location near Brook Lane on the Central Washington University campus, just highlights the long standing need for APOYO to have its own permanent home.
In a way, APOYO and the FISH food bank have shared the same struggles to find a forever home. The main difference is FISH has stronger financial backing through its support from the Kittitas County Ministerial Association, area churches and the community.
APOYO also has survived on the basis of dedicated volunteers and community support but has relied on space made available by CWU.
To be blunt, CWU does not come out looking good in the current scenario. A few years ago CWU moved APOYO out of its Old Heat location to a decaying structure that had been used for storage. To add a dash of salt, the former Old Heat location is still unused.
But to be fair to CWU, APOYO is not an university program. It is a program that Central students use and a place where Central students volunteer. If you created a column for community involvement, APOYO would check that box for CWU. But CWU is not going to obtain state funding to build or maintain a food bank in the way it would a new science building or any academic structure.
You could make the argument that other public entities, whether the city of Ellensburg or Kittitas County, share the same, if not greater, level of responsibility to address hunger in the community as CWU.
Part of Central’s problem right now is it cited a lack of CWU student volunteer hours at APOYO as justification for telling the food bank to leave when APOYO organizers have documented student volunteers hours that they’ve been submitting to Central. It seems like a lack of communication among Central officials on that topic.
But it still comes back to the only thing going for the current Brook Lane location is that it’s better than no space at all.
To the casual observer, it seems like FISH and APOYO should somehow work together. The are differences between the two in practice and philosophy that would prohibit the seamless melding of the two organizations, but it would be helpful if a path is found that could lead to the two organizations to sharing components of a facility, even if they remain separate in operations.
That’s a down-the-road hope, while the pressing issue is where APOYO will operate after June 30.
Unfortunately, demand for food bank services likely is going to increase. Changes in the federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) slated to be implemented this spring will mean about 75,000 people in the state will lose SNAP benefits.
Both APOYO and FISH do exceptional work. What they provide is life-changing — adequate food is a basic human need.
How do we as a community provide the venue to meet those needs? It may not be fair to pin the fate of APOYO on CWU, but as as member of the community the institution has a role to play. It needs to step up, as do we all.