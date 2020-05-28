It was getting both tense and frustrating, especially as Gov. Jay Inslee announced counties larger than Kittitas County with higher COVID-19 counts being allowed to advance to phase 2.
But Wednesday, the county finally received word that it would be allowed to advance to phase 2.
A few weeks ago, phase 2 looked like a sure deal. The county had been at 15 confirmed COVID cases and 15 recovered COVID-19 cases (in other words, no active cases) for about three weeks. And then the day before the county seem likely to be approved for phase 2, the outbreak at Twin City Foods was reported.
The number of cases in the county suddenly jumped up, but because the Kittitas County Incident Management Team responded so quickly and efficiently to the Twin City cases, the outbreak was contained to Twin City workers and their household members.
But, still, Kittitas was no longer a county that had gone three weeks without an outbreak and our application to advance to phase 2 remained on hold.
Wednesday’s announcement rewards the IMT, led by the Kittitas County Public Health Department, and county residents who have complied with social distancing measures and requests to wear cloth face masks in public settings.
While great news, this should not be seen as a return to normal. Yes, you can get a haircut and dine out, but the businesses you frequent will look different. The list of what each business must do to comply with phase 2 standards is lengthy. Customers will need to be understanding if the experience at a retail shop, restaurant or bar is not exactly what you are used to.
For example, with restaurants at 50% capacity, if everyone decides to go out on a Friday night, that probably means waiting for a table.
Based on what we’ve seen since the stay at home order was put in place in late March, businesses will get creative to meet customer needs within the confines of restrictions put in place.
Phase 2 is nice but it is not our ultimate destination. The advance to phases 3 and 4, which feature the potential for public events, is dependent on complying with safety measures and prohibiting the spread of COVID-19 during phase 2.
In theory there is three weeks between each phase. In practice, we saw the three weeks stretch into six between phases 1 and 2. Maintaining social distances and wearing cloth face masks in public remains critical. Following the county health department’s directive that people wear cloth face masks in public settings this past weekend, there seemed to be an uptick in people wearing masks while shopping.
The trend needs to continue to head upward. The cloth masks protect other people from you. So, the way it is most effective is for everyone to wear a cloth mask. Wearing a mask or not wearing a mask is not a political statement. The mask or no mask does not say you support Candidate X or Candidate Y. It is purely a public health measure.
The phase 2 advance along with Central Washington University’s announcement Tuesday that it will be using an accelerated fall quarter schedule — classes start Sept. 9 and end Nov. 24 — adds little bit more certainty to what has been a very unsettled stretch.
Much uncertainty remains but at least we have made one step toward better defining what we can expect in the weeks and months to come.