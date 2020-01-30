There always is interest when the state goes through the reclassification process to slot schools for co-curricular competition.
There is a chance an old rival will move up or down a classification or a new school will drop down a classification and offer tough competition.
The reclassification to be implemented for the 2020-21 school year will impact Kittitas County high school sports as Cle Elum-Rolsyn High School will move from 1A to 2B. Neither Ellensburg, Easton or Kittitas/Thorp (combined for purposes of sports) are changing classifications.
What’s different this time around is the state has added another factor to the reclassification process. A formula has been devised that takes the percentage of student population receiving free and reduced lunches into account. Basically, a school with a high percentage of students receiving free and reduced lunch will have its student population decreased a certain percentage for the purpose of determining co-curricular classification.
The theory is schools with low levels of free and reduced lunches have wealthier families who can afford to place their children in elite club teams and receive additional training and instruction. This creates an unlevel playing field when schools in communities with disparate income levels meet in competition.
Those who have kids interested in sports understand the expenses can quickly accumulate whether its club team fees or travel costs or specific training. There is undoubtedly a financial factor in youth sports.
But it is uneven across the board. For example, according to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association website, Toppenish High School has an enrollment of 725 students. It has a free and reduced lunch rate of 86 percent of its student population. That factor will allow Toppenish’s enrollment for purposes of classification to be counted at 442 and allow the school to drop from 2A to 1A.
Toppenish struggles in a number of sports — football tops that list — but it excels in others. It has probably the best 2A wrestling team in the state, a boys soccer team that consistently competes for the state title and this year’s boys basketball team is currently undefeated.
Wapato High School with 90 percent of its student population receiving free and reduced lunch also will drop from 2A to 1A. Wapato’s athletic struggles are more wide spread and most people who follow Yakima Valley sports would argue that it should have been competing at the 1A level for the past several years.
This may not be an entirely fair take, but it seems like football is the sport most likely to drive the desire to drop a classification and football is probably the sport least impacted by parents placing their kids in elite club teams and training programs.
Back in Kittitas County, Cle Elum-Roslyn’s drop has nothing to do with the school’s free and reduced lunch rate, which at 34 percent does not modify the school’s enrollment. Cle Elum-Roslyn’s enrollment of 182 students is well below the 2B cutoff of 224. In terms of enrollment Cle Elum has probably been a 2B school more often than not for the past several years.
The Warriors will lose some long-standing traditional Yakima Valley rivals, but it will be able to reengage a county rivalry with Kittitas High School. That matchup always was a lot of fun and it will be great to see it back on the regular schedule.
In terms of travel, Cle Elum’s new Eastern Washington Athletic Conference division of Kittitas, Granger, Goldendale, White Swan and Highland does not incur any more travel than its current South Central Athletic Conference division.
This classification is good for four years, which should give enough time to see if this changes have the desired effect of creating more competitive environments for all schools.