If you are like about 75% of Kittitas County, there’s something you meant to do today that you just haven’t got around to doing.
Yes, it’s Election Day — admittedly not quite as a dramatic of an event when people have more than two weeks to vote.
But today remains vitally important. If you do not get your ballot postmarked today or into one of the return boxes, your vote will not be counted.
As of Friday, 22.67% of ballots had been returned. The number is higher heading into today, but still needs a strong surge of Election Day voters to get into the healthy levels.
The highest rates of return for a race that will eliminate a candidate is the County Commissioner Districts 2 at 23.14%.
The quirk with the commissioner races is only people who live in the district can vote in the primary. District 2 voters will narrow the field of Laura Osiadacz, Jessica Karraker and Jerry Martens to two candidates.
The commissioner races are countywide in the general election. So, the primary is critical and places responsibility in the hands of the voters directly represented by that person.
The other race that will see a narrowing of the field will be the Kittitas County Public Utility District 1 Commissioner 1 race which features Rick Catlin, Jim Henderson, Ron V. Mitchell, Patrick Kelleher and Tom Morris. The primary trims three candidates. This is a rare open seat (no incumbent) on the PUD. PUD commissioners tend to stick and stay for a while so this is an opportunity that voters should take time to consider.
The 8th Congressional District features nine candidates including incumbent Kim Schrier. This election is noteworthy to determine whether a Democrat will hold onto this seat. It was previously held by a Republican. Even though we get a chance to replace congressmen every two years, once in office for a term of two, they tend to stay. This is a top-two primary state so the two top vote getters, regardless of party affiliation advance.
The 13th District Representative 1 seat has three candidates, incumbent Republican Tom Dent and challenger Democrat Eduardo Castañeda-Diaz and Classical Democrat John “the man” Malan. One of those gentlemen will not be advancing.
On the statewide level, one could be led to believe they were handing out really cool stickers to everyone who filed for office because some of these seats drew quite a field. The governor’s race alone will be winnowed from 36 to two candidates. There are even 11 people seeking the Lt. Governor seat.
All that is to say there are a lot of people waiting for your vote. So, if you are one of the 75% or so voters who have not yet voted, find that ballot and get it done today. If nothing else, it’s good practice for fall.