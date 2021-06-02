It is an indication of what we’ve been through the past several years that a stretch of warm to hot days in early June raises concerns rather than cheers — particularly when the forecast Wednesday called for a high of 96 and winds.
This is a year in Kittitas County where water supply is projected at 100% for irrigators and yet the county is considered by the state to be in drought conditions.
We had great snowfall in the higher elevations, but far less weather in the Kittitas Valley. There has been some sporadic rain but little of note.
Kittitas County is not alone in this designation. The state Department of Ecology list 29 counties in the state under the 2021 drought advisory.
According to a news release from the DOE, “March through April was the fourth driest such period for Washington state since 1895.”
The extent of the drought advisory map should be cause for concern. As we have learned, fire is a regional issue — and the definition of “region” can get expansive.
Drought conditions are fire conditions. Any fire in the state and Northwest can impact Kittitas County, whether that is through smoke or stretching out fire fighting resources (equipment and personnel).
As is the case every summer, the key point to keep in mind is we have the ability to minimize fire season. Research indicates that 84% of all wildfires are human caused, 97% of those threaten homes and that human-caused fires spread faster.
All this means is we play the critical role in the fire season. Human-caused does not necessarily mean intentional. People make mistakes or are inattentive at the exact wrong time and fire sparks and spreads.
With the region in drought conditions, it requires all of us to keep fire safety front and center in our minds as we engage in activities this summer.
In 2020, the Kittitas County Fire Marshal instituted a burn ban on July 11 and it lasted until Sept. 25. Not that anyone needs a reminder but we had a dramatic late August-early September peak in the fire season last year.
Outdoor activity occurred during COVID-19 restrictions, but if the past few weekends are any indication there are going to be more travelers/visitors this year than last. That is good news for the local economy but ups the likelihood of human-caused fires. Interstate 90 often is an ignition source and there looks to be more traffic this year.
It’s a matter of when and not if with the burn ban, but that does not mean we should wait for the official announcement before engaging in fire safety practices.
According to the state Department of Natural Resources, the department responded to 91 wildfires in the state in one week in April.
From Snoqualmie Pass to the Columbia River, this county has some exceptional fire departments staffed with top-notch professionals and volunteers. In addition, these departments work and coordinate well with all the state and federal agencies that get involved in battling wildfires.
That is a huge plus for the residents of Kittitas County, but we need to do our best to help these men and women.
Practice fire safety this summer. We will all benefit.