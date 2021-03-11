Over the years as the frequency of wildfires has increased, and the traditional “wildfire season” extended, the state’s lack of planning and budgeting for the expense of fighting wildfires has become an increasingly shortsighted failing.
On Tuesday, the state House of Representatives passed a bill to create a dedicated fund to prevent and fight wildfires.
The bill now goes to the state Senate. Since the bill passed by a 96-0 vote, and had sponsorship by a Democrat and Republican, there may be cause for optimism that it will pass the Senate. If it gets to Gov. Inslee’s desk, this seems like a bill that would get his signature.
The only hesitancy in predicting success is the track record of similar efforts not succeeding in the past. But perhaps the horrific fire season of 2020 in the region, including fires near populated urban areas in Washington and Oregon, provided the needed incentive to act.
The bill, promoted by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, would create a dedicated account of $125 million every two years, according to an Associated Press article.
The money would go toward boosting wildfire response, accelerating forest restoration and supporting community resilience.
All those things are needed, but what makes the bill worthy of support is that not doing any of these things comes with a much higher cost.
We’ve seen the cost, time and time again. An entire town in this state was destroyed this past fall. The challenge is that wildland fires are regional issue. We well know the cost of a fire in Oregon, British Columbia, Idaho or even Northern California. Depending on how the wind is blowing, fires in any of those locations can lower air quality in our county to the point it effectively shuts down the community.
The “silver lining” of the 2020 fire season was that COVID restrictions were already keeping people inside much of the time.
Fires are becoming larger and more intense. There are many reasons behind this — from a century of fire suppression rather than allowing low-intensity burns to restrictions on forest management practices.
At this point, the focus needs to be on moving forward smartly. What forest practices would enhance fire safety while still maintaining the integrity of the forest land? Forest practices can generate revenue, but at this point whether a harvest of some nature pencils out should not be the driving factor.
This past fire season showed us we are at a crisis point. City dwellers who considered forest fires a far-off concern felt the heat — in some situations literally.
This bill deserves Senate approval and Gov. Inslee’s signature. It is a step in the right direction.