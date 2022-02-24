For those looking for good news these days as the temperature plunges back into the single digits (apparently those 60 degree days were a false spring), there is much to find.
Near the top of the list is the news that Central Washington University will hold an in-person graduation ceremony this June.
Obviously, this is good news for CWU seniors and their families and friends who get to celebrate this life milestone, but it’s also great news for the community at large.
CWU graduation traditionally has been one of the largest single-day draw events in the county. On its own, it’s a boost for hotels and restaurants, but in the bigger picture it’s also an “indicator species.”
Over the past couple of years the announcement that the Central ceremony would be online was a indication that once again it would not be a normal summer visitor season in Ellensburg and the Kittitas Valley.
Over the decades, Kittitas County groups have done a great job creating events that draw visitors to our communities. In towns without large population bases, events and festivals play a significant role in keeping the local economy healthy.
Graduation has always been a kickoff to a summer that features events like Dachshunds on Parade, Pioneer Days, Jazz in the Valley, etc. Some events did return in close-to-full or modified versions last year.
A summer of full-on festivals and events would be beneficial to local businesses and the overall economy.
A rescheduled Brewfest is slated for this weekend and now the CWU graduation ceremony in on the calendar. Those are good signs for better days to come.
HOOP HOPES
Even though the Ellensburg High School boys basketball team had its excellent season end in oh-so-close fashion last weekend, two county teams still carry the hopes of competing for the state title.
The Ellensburg High School girls basketball team the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School boys basketball team have advanced to regional tournament play.
Over the years the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has tweaked the postseason basketball structure so that a win in regional play puts the team in the state tournament rounds.
The success of both squads is reason enough to celebrate, but the extra bonus good news for local fans is that the teams play back-to-back at the same location on Saturday.
The Cle Elum-Roslyn boys face Northwest Christian (Colbert) at 2 p.m. and the Ellensburg girls play Washougal at 4 p.m. Both games are at Davis High School in Yakima.
It is not odd for county teams to be sent all across the state to play postseason games so to have both teams (a 2A girls team and a 2B boys team) in Yakima, on the same day, at the same location in back-to-back fashion is amazing.
You should not let this opportunity slide by. Block your calendar for Saturday afternoon to attend both games. You will be happy you did because both these teams are joy to watch play.
As far as the weather goes, it is supposed to warm back up next week. Just don’t put that hat and gloves away yet.