Traditionally, with very few exceptions, Kittitas County voters support what used to be called M&O levies, but are now known as educational program and operation levies.
That held true Tuesday night as every levy on the ballot exceeded the 50% yes vote required for approval in unofficial returns. The election is not certified until Feb. 18, but they all look to be outside of the “too close to call” range.
In addition to the education program levies, districts had a combination of technology and facilities levies and those passed as well.
All in all, it was a good night for the schools, students and community members who desire schools to provide a range of opportunities and activities to children.
But just a brief 15 years ago, all these levies (with the exception of the Damman educational program levy) would have failed.
In 2007 state voters approved a ballot measure to drop the requirement for school levy passage from the 60% “super” majority to the 50% “simple” majority. It was the right choice at the time and has proved an even wiser move as the years have gone by. It should be noted that the measure passed with a 50.61% yes vote. Since the requirements has changed, it has been far more common for a levy to pass in the 50 to 60% range, than 60% plus.
Perhaps it is not fair to say they all would have failed. Back in the day, there were more concerted campaigns to convince voters to reach the 60% yes vote for levy approval. In comparison, today’s levy campaigns are relatively low key.
Outside of Damman (73% yes), the yes vote for the education program levies ranged from 53 to 57%.
Those numbers look even better when you take into account that these have not been the best of times for public education.
First off, the state went through a lengthy court process (McCleary) that resulted in a change in the state formula to fully fund basic education.
Or course, McCleary was never about the some of the stuff covered under the old M&O (extra-curricular activities such as sports, school plays, academic competition teams, etc.), but at the end of that ordeal it was always going to take some explaining to get voters to continue to approve levies for programs not covered under basic ed.
It would’ve been nice if explaining the intricacies of McCleary was the only hurdle school districts faced. Unfortunately, on the heels of McCleary, COVID-19 hit.
To be blunt, the past two-plus years of K-12 education under COVID have been brutal and divisive. From all on-line education to hybrid to in class and masked, it’s been a challenge for every student and their parents, as well as teachers and staff.
Every parent has concerns about what this experience has meant for their child, short term and long term.
But here is where it is time to give the voters some credit — they sorted it out, separating whatever frustrations they felt with schools over the past couple of years with what they were being asked to support at the ballot box.
One of the harshest hits of COVID was in taking away experiences from kids — from hanging out with friends at lunch, to playing sports to the pomp and circumstances of high school graduation.
Coming out of that dark tunnel, it would have made no sense to vote to not fund some of the activities it hurt kids to lose during COVID.
Voters decided to support kids. That is our best long-term investment as a community. It’s good to know we’re still capable of that.