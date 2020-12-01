Public education under COVID-19 restrictions has been something akin to a grand experiment.
What if, instead of traditional classroom instruction we shifted every child to online instruction? What if, we then modified that to bring students into the classroom a couple a days a week?
What if is not a what if. Every family with school-aged children has answers to these questions. The answers will differ from family to family and child to child.
Over the next couple of weeks, Ellensburg School District families will be reviewing how the school year has gone to date and determine whether to make changes in the instruction model followed.
Up until Dec. 11 families can decide to change their child from the hybrid model (two days in classroom, three days online) to the Virtual Academy (all online) or from Virtual Academy to hybrid.
There have been many unknowns through the course of this school year, but it is safe to assume even with a rapid advancement of a COVID-19 vaccine, schools will finish the 2020-21 school year under a hybrid or Virtual Academy model.
Most people knew this before, but the pandemic has emphasized that teachers matter, teachers personal interactions with students matter and the classroom matters.
There will be students who thrive in the Virtual Academy/remote learning setting, but overall student performance has suffered. According to Ellensburg High School officials the implementation of the hybrid schedule has helped.
But at the end of the semester there will be students who fail classes who would not have failed classes under the traditional classroom setting — not just locally but across the nation. Over the Christmas break, “credit retrieval” may become one of the most searched terms on the internet.
Moving forward there is going to need to be an understanding that what has happened during the 2020-21 school year may not be indicative of a child’s academic abilities. The question becomes how big a penalty will these children pay in terms of their future academic opportunities?
More is learned about COVID-19 and how it spreads on almost a daily basis. There is data that supports allowing more classroom instruction — particularly at the K-3 level. Whether that happens involves other factors but even though the science in evolving, a case can be made that K-3 students could return to a more normal classroom schedule.
Of course, other factors include the community following COVID-19 protection protocols (mask wearing, physical distancing and hand washing) to help limit the spread of the virus, which has become more of an issue as the weather cools.
We are at a point where everyone is hoping for a vaccine to change the course of this pandemic, but the fact is we have months to endure restricted and modified behavior under the best-case scenarios.
A vaccine will not cure adverse impacts to student’s academic careers inflicted this year. COVID-19 has not been good for public education. We all need to commit ourselves to post-COVID-19 recovery period that helps heal the damage.