Sometimes lost in the hubbub, the soundbite of the moment and the horse race coverage of the presidential election, is the fact that people who vote have health care listed among their top concerns.
While the political elite get down and dirty, people who work for a living look at their paychecks and what comes out for medical insurance, and then at a hospital, doctor or pharmacy bill with their expected co-payment and wonder how this is going to work out.
This month Kittitas Valley Healthcare announced it was terminating its agreement with one of the primary insurance carriers in the county — Kaiser Permanente.
What that means is if you have Kaiser, KVH will be considered out-of-network.
Not only does this put the one hospital in the county out of network for residents with Kaiser, since KVH employs most of the physicians, it also makes most doctor visits out of network.
Out of network translates into “you can’t afford it.”
On the plus side, KVH has given enough time (the termination is July 31, 2021) for people to look at their options during open enrollment periods this fall. But this is not something people with Kaiser can put off. If a change is going to be made, it needs to be made this fall.
Central Washington University and the public schools offer Kaiser as an option. It is popular partly because it is less expensive than some other options.
KVH officials said they were forced to make this decision after two years of trying to develop a better relationship with Kaiser (which merged with Group Health in 2017). KVH CEO Julie Petersen said authorizations were getting more difficult, and claims were denied at a higher rate
Health care is among our unsolvable riddles on the national level. At some point politicians determined there was benefit to them to make health care a zero-sum game. It is an approach that makes absolutely no sense for the welfare of U.S. citizens, but is perceived to score them political points.
At the basic level, the system should allow you to use insurance you purchase for health care in the community in which you live. Is that an unrealistic or unobtainable goal? What would it take to have that guarantee in a health care system?
KVH is a public hospital. Kaiser is a private insurance carrier. What regulations would need to be in place to require a private insurance carrier to negotiate with a public hospital in good faith. This is not about forcing someone to take a bad deal, but saying at the end of the day there needs to be a compromise or middle ground both parties will need to inhabit even if it does not please them 100%. The goal has to be people having access to and obtaining health care, which they are paying for.
You can look at this from the free-market angle and say there are other options out there and if people are annoyed at going out of town for every bit of health care received, then they can switch to a carrier accepted locally.
But it seems fair to expect that’s going to cost those people more out of pocket.
As much value as there is to KVH taking responsibility for recruiting and employing physicians to ensure the community’s medical needs are met, it limits options. KVH saying it does not take an insurance means that insurance is not viable for most people in Kittitas County. There is a risk to KVH becoming the one-stop for medical care.
It is up to all of us to bring the intention of our elected officials back to health care. It matters to us, it has to matter to them.