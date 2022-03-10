Every small town has its quirks — the “why do we do it this way?” moments.
Sometimes the way things are done dates back decades if not a century and no one is sure how it started.
The Ellensburg Police Department being responsible for the animal shelter probably falls into that category.
At the time it likely made sense. The police department would employ the animal control officer. The shelter needed to fall under a management structure as well. Absent of creating a separate department for animal control the obvious course was just to leave everything under the police department.
In general, though, a police department overseeing the animal shelter is not a common management structure.
The Ellensburg City Council took the first step toward changing the system Monday night when it agreed to go out for a request for proposals for a private/nonprofit to take over shelter management.
The shelter would operate under a contract — the city would have the ability to terminate a contract if the shelter operations fell below standards.
Typically a humane society, or similar-type agency, operates an animal shelter. Ellensburg Police Chief Ken Wade said the early indications are there are groups interested in contracting with the city to manage the shelter.
Based on the cost of shelter management in other communities, the city should be able to spend less on than shelter than it currently budgets.
While everyone likes to save money, this should not be a driving force in the change.
This may be a divisive time in society with people unable to come to agreement on many issues, but there is one commonality in this community — people love their pets.
One of the most-popular park additions Ellensburg has made in the past decade has been the dog parks. The main one at Rotary Park is well used year round. Pre-COVID the Farmers Market featured more dogs than people. If you leave your dog in your parked vehicle any day in which the temperature soars over 40 degrees, a passerby will call the police.
Bottomline, residents care deeply about their pets and chances are place quality of care over cost of care.
The upside is the shelter under a humane society or similar organization could be better. The police department managing the shelter was becoming more of a challenge, particularly with staff turnover. People employed to do enforcement were helping out with shelter tasks, which is great in terms of teamwork, but not so much in terms of efficient use of taxpayer money.
There is a discernible path which leads to this change resulting in better, or at least more efficient, serves on both the enforcement and shelter side.
This can happen as long as the many people who volunteer extraordinary amounts of time and effort in the care of animals in this community remain involved. The Kitittas County Friends of Animals has done extraordinary work over the years.
It is paramount for the council as it pursues this change to respect the community’s desires for the shelter, appreciate all the work that has gone into caring for animals in this community and assure that the future of the shelter is bright and even better than its past.