If you’re looking for one of the top success stories of the 2010s in Kittitas County, the hotel/motel tax (also called lodging tax) would have to be on the list.
Not only has the amount generated increased (tied to Suncadia and the county increasing the rate it collects) but all the entities that collect and allocate the tax as well as the groups that request the tax have advanced in their ways of thinking about how to use hotel/motel tax money.
As the name implies, hotel/motel taxes are paid by people who stay in hotels and motels in Kittitas County. The money collected must be spent on events/projects that generate more tourism traffic.
It is a situation where the more successful you are the more you have to spend to enhance that success.
Hotel/motel is not a minor fund in most areas. If you have stayed in a hotel in Seattle, you have helped pay for those pleasure palaces they call sport stadiums. Obviously, the bigger the jurisdiction, the more money, the bigger the projects.
While Kittitas County does not generate enough to build a pro franchise sports stadium it does generate enough to help support just about every event that draws people to Kittitas County.
The way the system works is groups apply for hotel/motel tax money. There is a countywide committee that reviews the proposals and each entity that collects taxes has a say in the distribution.
This creates the potential of money going to groups who do a better job filling out the applications, but the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce addresses that by providing assistance to anyone who is attempting to fill out the application. That is a important plus for groups that are almost entirely ran by volunteers.
At the end of the day, the goal is to have the money going to events/projects with the greatest upside for attracting visitors and not based on who did or did not make a mistake on the application form.
The consolidated system provides an opportunity to targeted investments. Ellensburg groups, particularly through the Laughing Horse Foundation and the Ellensburg Downtown Association, do a great job staging events throughout the year that attract visitors.
But in terms of visitor traffic tied to outdoor recreation, the Upper County is the primary destination in Kittitas County. In this situation, the ability to attract visitors is greater than the revenue that would be created by hotel/motel tax revenues in Cle Elum and Roslyn.
It also critical to emphasis the economic prosperity in any part of Kittitas County benefits all of Kittitas County. The county is just not that big in terms of population. A job created in the Upper County may be held be a person living in Ellensburg and vice versa.
As positive as the past decade has been for hotel/motel tax revenue, the future looks even stronger. Ellensburg has added a downtown hotel and another is hotel is in the works for the south Interstate 90 interchange area. Roslyn now has a hotel.
Each additional room adds to the total and gives creates more opportunities for local groups.