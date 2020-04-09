After Spirit of the West in February, the festival/event schedule in Kittitas County gets a bit sparse.
Those of us who call the county home will attest the joy of being here every day of the year, but truthfully the late winter/early spring weather mix of wet/wind/cold is not much a draw for most people.
That will soon change and the community will have to deal with the impact of COVID-19 on annual events and festivities.
To a certain degree, it starts this weekend with Easter. Obviously, this is a major religious holiday and all churches in the county are finding ways to connect with their congregations with the congregations congregating.
Beyond the church services there are multiple Easter egg hunts held. It’s only a slight exaggeration to say that with all the hunts combined there is probably an egg hidden in the grass somewhere for each and every county resident.
But not this year, which may be a good thing since eggs seem to be the latest item in the supermarket to succumb to panic purchasing.
Easter egg hunts are wonderful source of family fun, but not an economic driver. In less than a month, though, Ellensburg typically does welcome the start of an event with an economic impact — the Ellensburg Farmers Market. (The perhaps even more impactful Roslyn Farmers Market does not start until June.)
Nestled in the lengthy list of businesses exempt for the statewide Stay and Home order are farmers markets. For the most part, the list exempts businesses that provide food to people — restaurants are closed for gathering purposes but still allowed to deliver food.
Farmers market are direct method of farmers delivering food to customers, but they also are social gathering spots. Seattle has banned farmers markets for that reason.
At this moment, the Ellensburg Farmers Market is proceeding as if it will open. An optimistic person will note that the current statewide Stay at Home order is set to expire on May 4 (a Monday), just a couple days after the first market is scheduled.
It is safe to say that if/when the market opens it will likely not be “business as usual.” COVID-19 has impacted the way we move and socialize and the how the market operates likely will reflect those changes.
That said, it would be great if the market were able to open. The idea of any element of “normalcy” returning to our lives is attractive.
Next on the calendar are all the June graduations, both high schools and Central Washington University. For a variety of reasons, losing those ceremonies hurts. These are culmination ceremonies — a time to honor years of work and accomplishments. There are people working on creative ideas for graduation recognition for both the high schools and the university.
Central’s graduation is also one of the largest single-day event attractions in this county — it fills hotel room and restaurants.
We’re feeling the impact of COVID-19 now and we’re going to feel it in different ways as summer approaches.