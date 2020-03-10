News broke this weekend that a Kittitas County resident, a 67-year-old woman, was presumed positive for coronavirus. (By Monday the test was confirmed positive.)
Kittitas County Health Department officials said a presumed positive test result is a fairly accurate measure and moved forward on the assumption the woman had coronavirus.
This triggered an effort to track the woman’s movement and inform people who may have possibly come in contact.
Although the woman’s name was not released, this is by necessity a very public process. While most coronavirus cases are mild and people recover, the virus does appear to hit the elderly, who may have underlying health issues, particularly hard — as evidenced by the number of deaths at the senior care facility in Seattle.
Coronavirus gets compared to the flu, but the one important difference is there is no vaccine as of yet for the coronavirus. The way to combat the coronavirus is to slow or stop its spread. The way that is done is by people adjusting and modifying their behaviors and actions.
Critical to combating the spread is having as much information possible out in the public about the prevalence of the virus in the community.
This is a public health issue.
But the times we live in means something of this nature gets politicized. A scan of the comments posted on the Daily Record’s Facebook link for the story will find a few comments along the lines of the media causing hysteria.
From the Daily Record’s perspective (not assuming to speak for the collective “media”) a public health notice from the Kittitas County Public Health Department will be publicized. To do otherwise, would be negligent.
At that point there may be different interpretations of presenting information to the public and wiping up hysteria.
All that hubbub, though, just serves to distract from the issue at hand.
What we know at the moment is the coronavirus spreads through person-to-person contact. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website the spread occurs:
n Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet)
n Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
The fact that there is no vaccine ramps up the fear factor, but on the plus side we know how it spreads — that is valuable knowledge.
This emphasizes why it is so important for people to know if the virus is in the community. Even if you are a healthy person and are confident you can survive the coronavirus, you do not want to get sick and spend the two weeks at home feeling horrible and using up sick and/or vacation leave.
Beyond that you don’t want to potentially spread the virus to someone in the high-risk category.
Hysteria does not serve a purpose but knowledge does. Unfortunately people will react differently to the same information. Some may hear about the coronavirus and make sure precautions are taken when coming into contact with elderly relatives and others may run out to the supermarket and buy every roll of toilet paper on the shelves. That is more of a reflection on the wide range of human nature and not a reason for not sharing information.
There is no downside to taking coronavirus seriously and taking steps to protect your health and the health of those around you.
Based on the track record of other nation’s, this may get worse before it gets better. We all need to keep ourselves as informed as possible and base our decisions on the best available information.