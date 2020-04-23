In the past two days the elected sheriffs in Franklin County and Snohomish County announced they would not enforce the statewide Stay at Home order.
On Tuesday, Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson, explained that Kittitas County would continue to comply with the order, pointing out that a county can do more than the state order, but not less.
On March 24 when Kittitas County officials held a press conference explaining the Stay at Home order, Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said the order would be enforced through education, not arrests.
No polling has been done on this, but that approach would seem to reflect how Kittitas County residents would want the order enforced — there is no desire to see people put in jail for COVID-19 violations but we do want people to behave responsibly and comply with the order.
The Franklin and Snohomish sheriffs said the Stay at Home orders violate the constitutional rights of citizens.
There is no doubt the Stay at Home order restricts constitutional rights of assembly, travel, religion (in regard to assembling to worship). It is not a question of whether our rights are being infringed, but whether states have the authority to temporarily infringe our rights.
Gov. Jay Inslee, and other governors, are acting under emergency orders. The history of court cases challenging the rights of states to limit rights to combat the spread of an illness is not extensive.
A 1905 Supreme Court case found a state (Massachusetts) could require a person to get a mandated smallpox vaccination. The fact that as a nation we have not had much recent experience with pandemics indicates that there may be court cases in the future to further refine and define the extent states can limits right in the name of a public health emergency.
That, however, does not provide much guidance in determining whether a county sheriff can overrule the governor’s powers and exempt their county jurisdictions from statewide orders.
Although this state has had a unified response to the COVID-19, the fact that some sheriffs are bucking what they consider to be unconstitutional directives should not come as a surprise. Several sheriffs (including then Kittitas County Sheriff Gene Dana) said they would not enforce the voter-approved Initiative-1639, which raised the minimum age for buying semi-automatic rifles, tightened background checks and made it a crime to fail to store a gun safely, on their belief that it was unconstitutional.
The difference is that initiative is being challenged in court and the sheriffs may be proven correct or not. It is unlikely we will see the impact the decisions of the sheriffs play out in the coming days or weeks. The situation now is an emergency order intended to protect public health and safety from an imminent threat. Inaction by the sheriff in this regard could result in more people developing COVID-19 and possibly dying of complications of the disease. Snohomish is the third largest county in the state. It has 2,189 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths (as of Wednesday). Franklin County is smaller, with just four deaths, but the day after the Franklin County sheriff made his announcement, there was a report of 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Tyson Fresh Meats beef plant in Wallula in Franklin County.
One red flag raised by the decision of Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney, is he announced it not on the county’s official website but on his reelection Facebook page.
Unfortunately we can expect more of this. In his address to the state Tuesday, Gov. Inslee talked about progress being made but did not give any specific framework for moving forward. Perhaps on April 23 it is impossible to say what can or cannot by opened on May 4, but people need some hope, some element of certainty that we are moving back to a normalized way of life. Inslee did not deliver that hope. Sometimes a politician has to “read the room” (in this sense the living rooms of all Washingtonians) and Inslee did not do that.
He created a hope vacuum that will be filled, perhaps opportunistically (and for political purposes), by the Sheriff Fortneys of the state. Inslee has made some tough, needed calls on COVID-19 but he needs to understand that the power to govern rests on the consent of the governed.
Staying together is still our best way through this, it’s just getting tougher.