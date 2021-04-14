In recent years there has been progress in acknowledging mental health and substance abuse issues, taking away the stigma and treating mental health and addiction much in the way we’d treat physical health.
The next step after recognizing the problem is taking action to address the problem.
That is where we’re at, and why there is a public hearing at 6 p.m. today to take comments on a proposal to implement a 1/10th of 1% sales tax increase to help support chemical dependency and mental health treatment programs in Kittitas County.
The hearing has an in-person option — up to 80 people at the Armory at the Kittitas Valley Event Center. It is also available via Zoom off the Kittitas County website.
There was momentum to pursue this option prior to the pandemic. It got a bit sidetracked, but the need certainly has not diminished. In fact, a year of significantly modified lifestyles has raised its own set of mental health issues.
One thing we need to come to grips with is we already pay to deal with mental health and substance abuse issues. We pay it time of police officers (county, cities and state), first responders and emergency room/hospital personnel. It’s not only not an efficient expenditure, it’s not as effective as we need.
The main motivation for this proposal is to create a source of dedicated funding and then spend the money in a way that best addresses the problems and creates the positive outcomes we desire.
Funds would go toward screening and intervention for mental health and substance use in public schools, expanding substance use disorder and mental health crisis services in Kittitas Valley Healthcare’s emergency department, connecting people leaving the emergency department and corrections center to treatment services, and expanding delivery of onsite mental health and substance use treatment at the corrections center.
Mental health or substance abuse issues can lead to interactions with law enforcement. If people can be treated for these problems outside of the enforcement system, that is a win for all involved.
This is not just a Kittitas County problem. Jurisdictions large and small, urban and rural, are searching for solutions. Some larger jurisdictions are taking money previously allotted for law enforcement and reallocating it for mental health and substance abuse services.
The approach does not work as well in rural areas. As taxpayers at the city and county level we are buying coverage — men and women on patrol, working as detectives or any of the array of support services. If we take money away from law enforcement we are taking money away from coverage.
We still want coverage — as best as we can get — but we want people who have mental health and substance abuse issues treated professionally for these issues. The slight sales tax increase may be the most direct way to do this.
This sales tax increase is not going to magically solve all mental health and substance abuse concerns, but it is a step in the right direction. It shows that we are investing in helping people, which will pay off in the short- and long-term.
Whether you attend in person, or via Zoom, this is a proposal worthy of your attention.